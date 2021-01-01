पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बड़ी उपलब्धि:आईआईटी, टेक्निकल यूनिवर्सिटी और डीयू के बाद अब प्रदेश का 7वां सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज दुर्ग में

भिलाई5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले 10 महीनों से चल रही चंदूलाल चंद्राकर मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन और राज्य सरकार के बीच बातचीत

एजुकेशन हब के रूप में पहचान बनाने वाले ट्विनसिटी में अब एक और नाम जुड़ने जा रहा है, वह सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज का। प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की इस घोषणा के साथ ही मेडिकल कॉलेज खुलने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। पिछले करीब 20 सालों से अलग-अलग स्तर पर इसकी मांग उठ रही है। आईआईटी, टेक्निकल यूनिवर्सिटी व दुर्ग यूनिवर्सिटी के बाद यह जिले के लिए काफी अहम माना जा रहा है। चंदूलाल चंद्राकर मेडिकल कॉलेज कचांदुर-ढौर का अधिग्रहण कर उसी जगह पर सरकार मेडिकल कॉलेज स्थापित करेगी। मेडिकल कॉलेज खुलने के साथ ही गंभीर बीमारियों के इलाज के लिए स्थानीय लोगों को रायपुर से लेकर अन्य बड़े शहरों का रुख नहीं करना होगा। हेल्थ के नाम पर खर्च भी कम होगा। वर्तमान प्रबंधन द्वारा पिछले करीब 10 महीनों से लगातार राज्य सरकार से इस विषय को लेकर चर्चा जारी थी। इसके बाद सरकार ने निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज के अधिग्रहण का निर्णय लिया।

संचालित मेडिकल कॉलेज के बारे में आप भी जानिए

  • 2013 - में एमबीबीएस का पहला बैच शुरू हुआ।
  • 150 - छात्रों के एडमिशन की क्षमता।
  • 2018 - से अब तक नया बैच नहीं मिला।
  • 385 - छात्र जुड़े 2015 से 2017 बैच में।
  • 21 - डिपार्टमेंट पहले से रन है, एक नया बनेगा।

निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज के अधिग्रहण से जानिए किसको क्या फायदे
सरकार का फायदा

  • 600 करोड़ की जगह 200 करोड़ में ही मेडिकल कॉलेज तैयार हो जाएगा, 4 साल लगते हैं सेटअप तैयार होने में, अभी सालभर में ही कॉलेज शुरू हो जाएगा।
  • जरूरी 21 डिपार्टमेंट बनाने की दिक्कत नहीं रहेगी, 750 बेडेड अस्पताल उपलब्ध हो जाएगा।।
  • नई वायरोलॉजी लैब सहित 25 एकड़ जगह व 4 लाख वर्गफुट का कंस्ट्रक्शन उपलब्ध हो पाएगा।
  • एनाटॉमी डिपार्टमेंट के लिए जरूरी डेड बॉडी का इंतजाम नहीं करना होगा।

प्रबंधन का फायदा

  • अधिग्रहण होने पर उनकी सभी देनदारियां सरकार अपने जिम्मे ले लेगी।
  • चंदूलाल चंद्राकर के नाम से संचालित मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्तित्व में रहेगा।
  • बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स के द्वारा अबतक लगाई की पूंजी वापस मिल जाएगी।
  • अस्पताल संचालित होने से उन्हें भी इलाज की बेहतर सुविधा मिलने लगेगी।

आम लोगों का फायदा

  • इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन डिपार्टमेंट बनने से क्विक इमरजेंसी डील होगी।
  • नई वायरोलॉजी लैब होने से सस्ते में कोरोना की जांच हो जाएगी।
  • रायपुर रेफर किए जाने वाले गंभीर मरीज यहीं रेफर किए जाएंगे।
  • सुपर स्पेशीलिटी के इलाज के लिए भी दूसरे शहर नहीं जाना होगा।
  • मेडिकल फिल्ड में रिसर्च के लिए नए रास्ते बनेंगे, सुविधाएं बढेंगी।
  • जिले में विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों की उपलब्धता पहले से ज्यादा हो जाएगी। रियायती दरों में इलाज उपलब्ध हो पाएगा।

कॉलेज के डीन सहित 90 प्रतिशत डॉक्टर्स और अन्य स्टॉफ ने नौकरी छोड़ी
तंगहाली के बीच मेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन सहित 90 प्रतिशत डॉक्टर नौकरी छोड़ चुके हैं। तीन साल से ज्यादातर को वेतन तक नहीं मिल पाया। पैरा मेडिकल, नर्सिंग और फोर्थ ग्रेड में ज्यादातर स्टॉफ छोड़ कर चले गए। 2017 तक यहां करीब 465 लोग सेवाएं दे रहे थे।

वर्ष 2022 से एमबीबीएस का नया बैच शुरू होगा, इससे पहले इंस्पेक्शन होगा
2018 से इस मेडिकल कॉलेज में शून्य बैच चल रहा है। 2021 में मिलने वाले बैच का समय निकल गया है, इसलिए सरकार के पास अब 2022 से बैच लेने का समय है। इसकी प्रक्रिया भी चूंकि मार्च 2021 से शुरू हो जानी है, इसलिए अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया शीघ्र पूरी कर लेनी होगी।

घाटे में आया कॉलेज प्रबंधन, दूसरों से मदद ली फिर भी उबर नहीं पाए
मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन पर बैंक का बड़ा लोन है। लोन की नियमित भरपाई नहीं होने से रिकवरी बढ़ गई। कॉलेज घाटे में आ गया। इस बीच दूसरों ने मदद की कोशिश भी की, लेकिन वे भी इस कॉलेज को आर्थिक संकट से उबार नहीं पाए। वर्ष 2017 से लगातार प्रयास हुए, सफलता नहीं मिली।

क्विक इमरजेंसी डील करना आसान, खर्च भी कम
जिले में सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज बनने से क्विक इमरजेंसी जैसे दुर्घटना में घायल मरीजों को बेहतर इलाज देना आसान होगा। अभी इस तरह के मरीज जिला अस्पताल भेजे जाते हैं, वहां इसे टैकल करने बेहतर इंतजाम नहीं होने के कारण रायपुर मेकाहारा या एम्स के लिए रेफर किया जाता है। वहां पहुंचते-पहुंचते मरीज की हालत ज्यादा गंभीर हो जाती है। यहां सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज होने से सभी मरीज यही भेजे जाएंगे।

बड़ा सवाल: दिक्कतें अभी कम नहीं, सरकारीकरण होने को लेकर उठ रहे सवाल
सरकार के अधिग्रहण के बाद लोन देने वाले बैंकों का क्या होगा, ऋण का भुगतान कौन करेगा, इसकी क्या कुछ प्रक्रिया होगी?
नेहरू नगर चौक पर चंदूलाल चंद्राकर हास्पिटल का संचालन हो रहा है, इसका संचालन कौन और कैसे होगा?
मेडिकल कॉलेज से चंदूलाल चंद्राकर मेडिकल कॉलेज को अटैच किया जाएगा कि जिला अस्पताल को, यह भी तय होना है?
कॉलेज की परिसम्पत्तियों का सरकारी मूल्यांकन कैसे होगा, शर्ते क्या होंगी?
सरकार स्वयं द्वारा दी गई जमीन वापस लेगी तो इसका निर्धारण किस तरह से होगा‌‌?
संस्था में पांच साल तक सेवाएं देने वाले 467 कर्मचारियों का क्या होगा?

प्रदेश में 10 मेडिकल कॉलेज, इसमें 6 सरकारी और 3 प्राइवेट, एक एम्स
एक्सपर्ट मुकेश चंद्राकर ने बताया कि प्रदेश में इस समय 10 मेडिकल कॉलेज हैं, इसमें 6 सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज संचालित हैं। 3 निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज के अलावा एम्स रायपुर संचालित हो रहा। रायपुर, नांदगांव, जगदलपुर, बिलासपुर, अंबिकापुर, रायगढ़ में सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज हैं। 3 निजी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser