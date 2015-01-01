पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भागवतम् पारायण:रुक्मिणी विवाह को कलाकारों ने जीवंत बनाया

भिलाई2 दिन पहले
  • अयप्पा मंदिर से. 2 में जारी है मंडला पूजा, इस बार पांरपरिक भंडारा नहीं हो रहा

केरल के प्रसिद्धी शबरीमला मंदिर के पट खुलते ही भिलाई के अयप्पा मंदिर में मंडला पूजा शुरू हाे गई है। यह 41 दिनों तक चलेगी। इस अवसर पर सेक्टर-2 स्थितमंदिर परिसर में भागवतम पारायण यानी श्रीमद भागवत कथा सप्ताह का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। केरल की परंपरा के अनुसार यहां रोजाना अयप्पा स्वामी की पूजा, दीपदान समेत अन्य कार्यक्रम हो रहे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते भक्तों की उपस्थिति काफी सीमित कर दी गई है। रोजाना केवल 50 से 100 लोग ही कथा सुनने व पूजा में शामिल हो रहे। शुक्रवार को अयप्पा मंदिर परिसर में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण व माता रुक्मिणी के स्वयंवर प्रसंग की कथा हुई। केरल से पहुंचे आचार्य पल्लीपाड़ शिवदासा स्वामी ने भगवान की लीला और उनके विवाह से मानव जाति के लिए दिए गए संदेश को बताया। इस अवसर पर कलाकारों ने रुक्मिणी विवाह की जीवन प्रस्तुति भी दी। अयप्पा सेवा संघम के अध्यक्ष एस अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि इस वर्ष पारंपरिक भंडारा का आयोजन भी नहीं किया जा रहा, जो मंडला पूजा के दौरान सबसे खास होता था।

सबरीमला दर्शन के लिए धारण की इरुमुड़ी
अयप्पा सेवा संघम के अध्यक्ष एस अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि मलयाली समाज के वृश्चिक माह के पहले दिन से 41 दिनी पूजा की शुरुआत होती है। समाज के सैकड़ों भक्तों ने इरुमुड़ी धारण कर केरल के सबरीमला मंदिर दर्शन के लिए जाने का संकल्प लिया।

रोजाना केवल 100 सदस्यों को ही अनुमति
सबरीमला मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शन की संख्या तय कर दी गई है। इस बार भिलाई के श्रद्धालु वहां नहीं जा पाएंगे। इसलिए सेक्टर-2 अयप्पा मंदिर में भी विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की जाएगी। मंडला पूजा की शुरुआत 16 नवंबर से हो चुकी है। रोजाना 100 लोग ही मंदिर आ रहे।

प्रस्तुति देेने इस बार केरल से नहीं पहुंचे कलाकार
मंडला पूजा और भागवतम पारायण के लिए हर साल केरल से आचार्य व कलाकारों का दल पहुंचता था। कोरोना के चलते इस बार स्थानीय कलाकारों को ही पूजा व आयोजन में शामिल किया गया। रोजाना कथा के दौरान विभिन्न प्रसंगों पर स्थानीय कलाकार ही जीवंत प्रस्तुति दे रहे। इस बार पारंपरिक केरल के भव्य भंडारा का भी आयोजन नहीं होगा।

