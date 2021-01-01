पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परिजन अब भी अड़े:30 दिन से शव के अंतिम संस्कार का इंतजार

भिलाई5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा- जब तक बीएसपी में अनुकंपा नियुक्ति नहीं , तब तक शव नहीं लेंगे
  • प्रबंधन की लापरवाही से अटकी अनुकंपा नियुक्ति, कलेक्टर के आदेश पर मंगलवार को जांच के लिए पहुंची एक्सपर्ट टीम ने कहा- बॉडी डिकंपोज हो रही, अनशन अब भी जारी

बीएसपी कर्मचारी कार्तिक राम ठाकुर की मौत के 30 दिन बाद भी अंतिम संस्कार नहीं हो सका है। परिवार अनुकंपा नियुक्ति को लेकर धरने पर बैठा हुआ है। मामले में बीएसपी प्रबंधन की संवेदनशीलता सवालों के घेरे में है। मेडिकल अनफिट का आवेदन मिलने के बाद भी प्रबंधन ने इसे गंभीरता से नहीं लिया, इसके चलते अनुकंपा नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया अटक गई। अब परिजन मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार करने को तैयार नहीं है। उनका अनुकंपा नियुक्ति को लेकर धरना लगातार जारी है। मंगलवार को हेल्थ विभाग की टीम सेक्टर-9 हॉस्पिटल स्थित मरच्यूरी पहंुची, जहां शव का परीक्षण किया गया। इसमें विशेष रूप से बॉडी के डिकंपोज होने की जानकारी ली गई। 2 महीने से इलाज करा रहे कार्तिक राम ठाकुर के परिजन को 31 दिसंबर पता चला कि दोनों किडनी खराब हो गई हैं। इसके बाद परिजनों ने कार्तिक राम को मेडिकल अनफिट घोषित कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया। 2 जनवरी को कार्तिक राम ठाकुर से मेडिकल अनफिट के लिए लिखित आवेदन लेकर अफसरों को दिया।

जानिए, प्रबंधन की वो लापरवाही जिस पर परिजनों ने उठाए सवाल
जब कार्तिक राम ठाकुर का 2 महीने से इलाज चल रहा था तो चिकित्सकों ने किडनी फेल होने की जानकारी पहले क्यों नहीं दी? परिजन का आरोप है कि मरणासन्न स्थिति में पहुंचने पर काउंसलिंग के दौरान यह जानकारी दी गई?
जब परिजनों ने मेडिकल अनफिट के लिए आवेदन दिया तो 60 घंटे बाद भी वह मेडिकल बोर्ड में तक क्यों नहीं पहुंचा?
जब पर्सनल विभाग के अधिकारी मेडिकल अनफिट का फार्म भरवाने के लिए परिजन के साथ चिकित्सक के पास पहुंचे तो परिजन का आरोप है कि चिकित्सक कार्तिक राम की किडनी फेल होने की बात से ही मुकर गया।
अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने कोरोना वायरस कर्मचारी की मौत होने की आशंका जताई लेकिन परिजन की मांग पर प्रबंधन उससे जुड़े दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाया।

किडनी मरीजों के प्रति प्रबंधन हमेशा से असंवेदनशील रहा है
यह पहला अवसर नहीं है जब किडनी पेशेंट को लेकर प्रबंधन का असंवेदनशील रवैया सामने आया हो। ज्यादातर मामलों में मेडिकल अनफिट घोषित किए जाने को लेकर प्रबंधन का रवैया टालमटोल भरा रहा है। 2010 में इसी के कारण एसएमएस 1 के कर्मचारी कन्हैयालाल निषाद अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। वे 2004 से किडनी के पेशेंट थे। 2010 में चिकित्सकों द्वारा कंडीशन क्रिटिकल बताए जाने के बाद कन्हैयालाल ने मेडिकल अनफिट के लिए आवेदन लिखा, उसके ठीक दूसरे दिन उनकी मौत हो गई। इन प्रकरणों में भी इसी तरह की दिक्कतों का परिजनों ने सामना किया।

व्यवस्था बदली लेकिन कम नहीं हुई लोगों की परेशानियां
किडनी पेशेंट कर्मियों को मेडिकल अनफिट कराने को लेकर आ रही परेशानियों को देखते हुए 2018 में पर्सनल विभाग ने नई व्यवस्था लागू की। जिसके मुताबिक ऐसे मरीज जो मेडिकल कंपनसेशन के रूप में परिवार के एक सदस्य को नौकरी पर लगाना चाहते है उनका मेडिकल अनफिट कराने की प्रक्रिया अलग की जाएगी। वहीं जिन मरीज कर्मियों को ईएफबीएस योजना का लाभ लेना है, उनके लिए अलग प्रोसेस किया जाएगा। यूनियन नेताओं ने बताया कि यह व्यवस्था कुछ महीने ही चली। इसके बाद प्रबंधन ने इस व्यवस्था को आगे चलाने को लेकर ध्यान नहीं दिया।

चेयरमैन ने जताई असमर्थता, आयोग जारी करेगा समन
सोमवार को छत्तीसगढ़ अनुसूचित जनजाति आयोग के सदस्यों ने बीएसपी प्रबंधन के साथ बैठक की। इसमें प्रबंधन की ओर से नियमों का हवाला देते हुए मृतक कर्मी के आश्रित को अनुकंपा नियुक्ति को लेकर सामने आने वाली परेशानियों की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद आयोग के सदस्यों ने सेल चेयरमैन सोमा मंडल से मोबाइल से इस विषय पर चर्चा की। उन्होंने भी नियमों का हवाला देकर अनुकंपा नियुक्ति दिए जाने में असमर्थता जताई। जिसके बाद आयोग के सदस्यों ने निर्णय लिया कि प्रकरण से जुड़े सभी दस्तावेजों का अध्ययन किया जाएगा। सेल चेयरमैन बीएसपी के डायरेक्टर इंचार्ज और सभी जिम्मेदारों को समन भेजा जाएगा। बैठक में आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष राजकुमारी दीवान सचिव एचके उइके, संदीप नेताम, गोंडवाना समाज से तामेश्वरी ठाकुर, आसन बाई, महेंद्र ठाकुर, देवेंद्र नेताम, चंद्रभान ठाकुर, घनश्याम मंडावी आदि उपस्थित थे।

तीन डॉक्टरों की टीम ने किया बॉडी का परीक्षण, जिला प्रशासन को सौंपी रिपोर्ट
जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर मंगलवार को जिला अस्पताल के तीन डॉक्टरों की टीम सेक्टर-9 अस्पताल की मरच्यूरी पहुंची। टीम ने 4 जनवरी को इलाज के दौरान मौत होने के बाद से रखी कार्तिक राम की बॉडी का परीक्षण किया। इसके लिए सबने डीप फ्रीजर से डेड बॉडी को बाहर निकलवाया और प्रक्रिया पूरी कर उसकी स्थिति को समझा। डॉक्टरों की टीम ने संयुक्त रूप से बताया कि 29 दिन होने से मृतक की डेड बॉडी डी-कंपोज होने लगी है। टीम में डॉ. केके जैन, डॉ. विपिन जैन और डॉ. बीआर साहू शामिल रहे। इस पूरे मामले में अपर कलेक्टर बीबी पंचभाई ने 1 फरवरी को सीएमएचओ डॉ. गंभीर सिंह को निर्देश दिए थे कि तत्काल प्रभाव से टीम बनाई जाए। इसके बाद शव का परीक्षण कर रिपोर्ट तैयार कर उसे प्रस्तुत करे। पत्र मिलने के बाद सीएमएचओ ने तीन सदस्यीय टीम बनाई। इसके बाद टीम मंगलवार को सेक्टर-9 अस्पताल पहुंची। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे शव का परीक्षण किया गया। टीम ने अपनी रिपोर्ट भी देर शाम सीएमएचओ के समक्ष पेश कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser