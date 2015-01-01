पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संयोग:धनतेरस से पहले खरीदी के दो शुभ मुहूर्त आज और कल, शनि व रवि पुष्य योग होगा फलदायी

भिलाई2 घंटे पहले
  • सोने-चांदी के गहने, भूमि, मकान की रजिस्ट्री और घर के सामान खरीदना होता है उत्तम

धनतेरस के पहले खरीदी के दो शुभ मुहूर्त और दिन हैं। शनिवार को शनि-पुष्य योग के साथ ही त्रि-पुष्कर योग है। इसी तरह रविवार को रवि-पुष्य अमृत योग है। इस दिन रवि योग भी बन रहा है। इसकी वजह से इन दोनों दिनों में खरीदी के लिए बहुत अच्छे मुहूर्त हैं। इस तिथि में जमीन, मकान, दुकान की खरीदी के साथ ही सोने और चांदी के गहने या बर्तन खरीदना अति लाभकारी साबित होगा। पं. दत्तात्रेय होस्करे ने बताया कि शनिवार को सुबह 8.04 बजे से पुष्य नक्षत्र लग रहा है। यह रविवार को सुबह 8.44 तक रहेगा। चूंकि पुष्य नक्षत्र संध्याकाल व्यापिनी है। साथ ही एक अति शुभ योग बन रहा है। उसका नाम है त्रि-पुष्कर योग। इन दोनों के संयोग से इसका महत्व अन्य पुष्य नक्षत्र के प्रभाव से करीब 5 गुना अधिक बढ़ गया है। दिनभर पुष्य नक्षत्र का प्रभाव रहेगा। यह सभी प्रकार के वस्तुओं की खरीदी के लिए अति उत्तम है। अगले दिन यानि रविवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र रहेगा। इस दिन रवि पुष्यामृत योग और रवि योग भी बन रहा जो गहने खरीदने के लिए अति शुभ है।

पुष्य नक्षत्र में यह काम करने से मिलता है अक्षय फल

  • सोने के गहने, बिस्किट, चांदी के बर्तन, लोहा यानी मोटर साइकिल या कार या फिर अन्य वाहन की खरीदी करना शुभ होता है। पुष्य नक्षत्र में की गई खरीदी अक्षय रहती है।
  • इन दो दिनों में दुकान खोल सकते हैं। नया व्यापार शुरू कर सकते हैं। अकाउंटिंग के काम शुरू कर सकते हैं। किसी नए काम की शुरुआत भी कर सकते हैं। यह हर व्यक्ति के लिए शुभदायी है।
  • घर निर्माण कार्य शुरू करना, जमीन, दुकान या मकान की रजिस्ट्री करना भी अति उत्तम होता है। पुष्य नक्षत्र को इसके लिए शुभ माना गया है।
  • लंबी अवधि के लिए धन का निवेश भी किया जा सकता है। इसका अच्छा फल मिलता है। महालक्ष्मी की साधना भी कर सकते हैं। पीपल और शमी के पेड़ की पूजा करना भी शुभ है।

शनि पुष्य अमृत योग बढ़ाएगा धन व मित्रता
आचार्य मोनू महाराज के अनुसार पुष्य नक्षत्र शनिवार को होने के कारण इस वर्ष धन के साथ-साथ मित्रता और सौहार्द की वर्षा करने वाला है। दीपावली के ठीक सात दिन पहले शनिपुष्य योग अभीष्ट सिद्धि का परिचयात्मक भाव है, जो जन जीवन में धन की वृष्टि तो करेगा। रवि पुष्य योग का समागम भी हो रहा है।

जानिए, त्रि-पुष्कर योग का यह होता है महत्व
मंगल, शनि और रवि इनमें से किसी भी दिन आने वाली द्वितीया, सप्तमी या द्वादशी तिथि को त्रि पुष्कर योग कहते हैं। इसमें धन लाभ होने से तिगुना फायदा मिलता है। माना जाता है कि इस दौरान किए गए शुभ कार्यों को जीवन में तीन बार करने का मौका मिलता है। मकान, वाहन, आभूषण या कोई कीमती वस्तु बनाने के लिए योग शुभ है।

सबसे अधिक शुभ माना जाता है रवि-पुष्य योग
पुष्य नक्षत्र को नक्षत्रों का राजा माना जाता है। इस पर गुरु, शनि व चंद्र का प्रभाव रहता है। 24 घंटे के अंतर्गत आने वाले तीन मुहूर्तों में से एक 20वां मुहूर्त पुष्य है। पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग जिस भी वार के साथ होता है उसे उस वार से कहा जाता है,जैसे- गुरुवार को आने पर गुरु-पुष्य, रविवार को रवि-पुष्य।

