इनोवेशन:शरीर पर लाल दाग या चर्म रोग के इलाज के लिए भिलाई की बेटी ने तैयार किया फॉर्मूला, मिला 20 लाख का ग्रांट

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शोध को रिसर्च जर्नल ऑफ ड्रग डिलीवरी साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी ने किया शामिल

शरीर पर लाल दाग, चट्टे के साथ चमड़ी निकलने की बीमारी के इलाज का फार्मूला भिलाई की शोधार्थी ने तैयार किया है। शरीर पर लाल चट्टे या चमड़ी निकलने की बीमारी सिरोसिस के इलाज के लिए रूंगटा कॉलेज की सहायक प्राध्यापक डॉ. मधुलिका प्रधान ने फॉर्मूला ईजाद किया है। मेडिकल जर्नल में इसका प्रकाशन हुआ है।

क्या है यह बीमारी, कैसे होता है इसका संक्रमण
सिरोसिस एक ऑटोइम्यून स्थिति है, जिसमें मरीज की प्रतिरक्षक प्रणाली अपने ही शरीर की कोशिकाओं (सेल्स) को बीमारी से पीड़ित मानकर उन पर हमला कर देती है। मरीजों में त्वचा कोशिकाएं काफी तेजी से बढ़ती हैं। आमतौर पर हमारे शरीर में त्वचा की नई कोशिकाएं हर 10 से 30 दिनों में बनती हैं, जो पुरानी कोशिकाओं को बदल देती हैं।

बार-बार नहीं देनी होगी मरीजों को तैयार दवा को
इस नई तकनीक में शोधार्थियों ने पूरा जोर इसी बात पर रखा है कि मरीज को दवाइयों का डोज बार-बार न देना पड़े। रिसर्च के तहत इस बीमारी के लिए नोवेल फार्मूलेशन बनाया गया है, जो त्वचा से सीधे संपर्क में नहीं आएगा। दवाई को एक थैली जैसे फार्म में भरकर त्वचा पर हुए घाव पर लाया जाएगा। दवा मरीज की त्वचा में ऑब्जर्व हो जाएगी।

सबसे ज्यादा महिलाएं इस बीमारी से हैं पीड़ित
यह एक लाइलाज बीमारी है, जिसके दुनिया में 12.34 करोड़ से ज्यादा मरीज है। खासकर महिलाएं इस बीमारी से पीड़ित हैं। स्कैल्प, हथेलियों, तलवों, कोहनी, घुटनों और पीठ पर भी होता है। नोवेल टॉपिकल फार्मूलेशन तैयार कर रही डॉ. मधुलिका वर्तमान में संतोष रूंगटा कॉलेज ऑफ फार्मास्यूटिकल साइंस एंड रिसर्च में सहायक प्राध्यापक हैं।

