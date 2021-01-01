पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुझावों पर अमल:वैक्सीन की बर्बादी पर ब्रेक, पहले 5 दिनों में 53 डोज खराब हुए, अब औसतन पांच हो रहे

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक दिन पहले सॉफ्टवेयर से भेजी जा रही टीकाकरण की सूचना

कोरोना वैक्सीन की बर्बादी पर वैक्सीनेशन के छठवें दिन से अंकुश लगने लगा है। शुरू के पांच सेंटरों में जब 100-100 हितग्राहियों को वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही थी, तब पांच दिनों में कुल 53 डोज वैक्सीन बर्बाद हो गई थी। सोमवार से 11 सेंटरों पर रोज 1100 हितग्राहियों का वैक्सीनेशन शुरू किया गया है। पहले दिन सिर्फ 5 डोज वैक्सीन बर्बाद हो पाई है। इस बर्बादी को रोकने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग 10 की संख्या में हितग्राही होने पर ही नई वॉयल खोलने के सुझावों को पालन करने लगा है। इससे औसतन 10 डोज वैक्सीन की रोज होने वाली बर्बादी रोकने में सफलता मिली है। अब तो को-वीन साफ्टवेयर से हर हितग्राही को एक दिन पहले वैक्सीनेशन का मैसेज भी पहुंचने लगा है।

पहले के दिनों में बिना प्लानिंग वैक्सीनेशन, इसलिए हुई बर्बादी
दर असल मल्टी डोज कोरोना वैक्सीन की यहां सप्लाई हुई है। उसकी एक वायल में 5 एमएल वैक्सीन भरी हुई है। 0.5-0.5 एमएल के हिसाब से इसको 10 हितग्राहियों को लगाना होता है। एक साथ 10 हितग्राही रहने पर पूरी वॉयल इस्तेमाल हो जाती है, लेकिन उनकी संख्या 10 से कम यानी की विषम रहने पर, वायल में बची हुई वैक्सीन बर्बाद हो जाती है। वॉयल खोलने के 4 घंटे बाद वैक्सीन का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकते, इसलिए भी बर्बादी हो रही है। 2 हितग्राही आने पर भी वैक्सीनेटर 10 डोज की वॉयल खोल देते हैं। आगे के 8 हितग्राही चार घंटे के भीतर आ गए तो 8 डोज का इस्तेमाल हो जाता है, लेकिन शाम में उनकी संख्या 10 के अनुपात में नहीं रह पाती है, ऐसे में बची वैक्सीन बर्बाद हो जाती है। उद्घाटन के दिन से ऐसा ही चल रहा है। इसपर अंकुश लगाने के लिए हलांकि स्पॉट रजिस्ट्रेशन के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। फिर भी ऐसा हो रहा है।

जानिए. वैक्सीनेशन का लेखा-जोखा

  • 20510 - हेल्थ केयर वर्कर
  • 41020 - डोज की जरूरत
  • 10260 - उपलब्ध वैक्सीन।
  • 30760 - डोज अभी आना है।
  • 3112 - 6 दिन में पहली डोज लगी।

सोमवार को कहां कितना लगा टीका

  • जिला अस्पताल-100
  • सेक्टर-9 में- 100
  • शंकराचार्य में- 089
  • सुपेला में- 100
  • पाटन में - 099
  • उतई में- 100
  • झीट में - 88
  • कुम्हारी में- 90
  • सीएम मेका- 100
  • अहिवारा/बोरी- 149

"वैक्सीन की बर्बादी को रोकने में हमें काफी सफलता मिली है। हितग्राहियों को एक दिन पहले ही मैसेज चले जाने से सभी अपने-अपने सेंटरों पर पहुंच जा रहे हैं। 10 हितग्राही होने पर ही नई वॉयल खोली जा रही है।"
- डॉ. एसआर चंद्राकर, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी दुर्ग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser