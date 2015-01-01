पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीएसपी के लिए दुलकी माइंस से खेप रवाना:लंबे इंतजार के बाद माइंस को बीएसपी ने शुरू किया, इलाके में 4.4 एमटी आयरन ओर का स्टॉक

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुलकी माइंस में खनन चल रहा है। पहली खेप रवाना भी हो गई है।

भिलाई स्टील प्लांट के आयरन ओर कांप्लेक्स (आईओसी) राजहरा ने दुलकी माइंस को प्रारंभ कर दिया है। 11 दिसंबर को दुलकी माइंस का शुभारंभ करते हुए दुलकी आयरन ओर माइंस के डी-3 ब्लॉक से आयरन ओर की पहली खेप रवाना की गई।

दुलकी आयरन ओर माइंस का डी-3 ब्लॉक 29.10 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में फैला हुआ है, जिसमें 4.4 मिलियन टन आयरन ओर मिलने का आंकलन किया गया है।

माइंस में लौह अयस्क की बढ़िया क्वालिटी: दुलकी माइंस के प्रारंभ होने से सेल-बीएसपी को आयरन ओर की बेहतर उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने में मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही इस्पात उत्पादन हेतु उत्कृष्ट गुणवत्ता के लौह अयस्क की पर्याप्त मात्रा की आपूर्ति संभव हो सकेगी।

इसके साथ ही सेल-बीएसपी के भविष्य के आयरन ओर मांग को भी पूर्ण करने में सहायता मिलेगी। सेल-बीएसपी के निदेशक प्रभारी अनिर्बान दासगुप्ता और ईडी (खदान एवं रावघाट) मानस बिस्वास के मार्गदर्शन में मुख्य महाप्रबंधक (आईओसी) तपन सूत्रधार व माइंस टीम ने इस कठिन कार्य को सफल बनाने में उल्लेखनीय भूमिका अदा की है। अफसर ने कहा संयंत्र को क्वालिटी आयरन ओर उपलब्ध कराने में यह एक मील का पत्थर साबित होगा।

अफसरों नेे शॉवेल को ऑपरेट भी किया

समारोह में सयंत्र के ईडी (खदान एवं रावघाट) मानस बिस्वास, मुख्य महाप्रबंधक (आईओसी) तपन सूत्रधार सहित खदान बिरादरी के अधिकारी व कार्मिक उपस्थित रहे। लौह अयस्क के प्रथम खेप के रवानगी में ईडी व मुख्य महाप्रबंधक ने प्रतीकात्मक रूप से शॉवेल को ऑपरेट किया, वहीं महाप्रबंधक (माइंस) एनके. मंडल ने प्रतीकात्मक रूप से टिप्पर को ऑपरेट किया।

