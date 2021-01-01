पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिपोर्ट:बीएसपी में रेलपांत उत्पान का पिछला रिकॉर्ड टूटा हॉट मेटल, वायर रॉड और प्लेट का प्रोडक्शन घटा

भिलाई17 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मार्केट से कम डिमांड आने की वजह से दूसरे प्रोडक्ट्स का उत्पादन घटाया, अब अगली तिमाही पर रहेगी सबकी नजर

कोरोना काल में बीएसपी का उत्पादन काफी प्रभावित रहा। रेलपांत के उत्पादन में प्लांट ने वर्ष 2019 वर्ष से बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया, लेकिन बाकी उत्पादों में काफी पिछड़ गया। मार्च के अंतिम सप्ताह कोविड-19 को लेकर लॉकडाउन घोषित किए जाने के बाद बीएसपी प्रबंधन को भी उत्पादन 80 फीसदी तक घटाना पड़ा। जब लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलने के बाद प्लांट में भी उत्पादन सामान्य करने की कवायद शुरू हुई, लेकिन तब तक टारगेट काफी पीछे छूट चुका था। ऐसे में प्रबंधन ने भी टीएमटी सरिया जैसे उत्पादों का उत्पादन रोकते हुए केवल रेलपांत के उत्पादन पर ही फोकस किया। इसके चलते वर्ष 2019 में अप्रैल से दिसंबर की अवधि में 3 लाख 78 हजार टन रेलपांत का उत्पादन किया था। उसी अवधि में इस वर्ष 4 ल ाख 54 हजार टन रेलपांत का उत्पादन हुआ। दूसरे उत्पादों की डिमांड बढ़ने की आगामी तिमाही में उम्मीद की जा रही है।

हॉट मेटल के उत्पादन भी पिछले बार से बेहतर प्रदर्शन
लॉकडाउन के बाद भी बीएसपी के ब्लास्ट फर्नेसों ने अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। वर्तमान वित्त वर्ष के पहले 9 महीने में 18 लाख 2 हजार 37 टन हॉट मेटल का उत्पादन हुआ। जबकि पिछले वित्त वर्ष की इस अवधि में 17 लाख 31 हजार 65 टन हॉट मेटल का उत्पादन कर पाया था।

प्रबंधन मार्केट में उछाल का नहीं उठा पाया लाभ
लॉकडाउन में ढील के बाद जब निर्माण कार्यों में गति पकड़ी तो स्ट्रक्चरल प्रोडक्ट की डिमांड भी बढ़ने लगी लेकिन तकनीकी खामियों के कारण बीएसपी प्रबंधन उसका भी लाभ नहीं उठा पाया। बिलेट कास्टर का डिमांड मुताबिक उत्पादन नहीं होने के कारण टीएमटी, सरिया, वायर राड जैसे स्ट्रक्चरल प्रोडक्ट का उत्पादन प्रभावित हो रहा है।

कारोबार में पिछड़ने के बाद तैयार की योजना
बीते 4 महीने से सेल की फ्लैगशिप इकाई माने जाने वाली बीएसपी कारोबार और कैश कलेक्शन के मामले में अन्य इकाइयों से पिछड़ी हुई है। इस अवधि में बोकारो और राउरकेला प्लांट पहले और दूसरे स्थान पर है वहीं बीएसपी तीसरे स्थान से ऊपर नहीं उठ पा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser