एजुकेशन पैटर्न बदला:सीबीएसई ने पहले 30 प्रतिशत सिलेबस घटाया, अब 10 फीसदी की और कटौती

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेंट्रल नोडल ने लिया निर्णय, दो दिनों में जारी की जाएगी एडवाइजरी

कोरोना काल का सबसे खराब असर स्कूली बच्चों की शिक्षा पर पड़ा है। ट्विनसिटी के स्कूल अब तक खुले नहीं है। स्टूडेंट्स फिलहाल ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। इधर सीबीएसई अब जल्द ही 10 प्रतिशत और कोर्स कम करने की तैयारी में है। इससे पहले सीबीएसई ने जुलाई माह में 30 प्रतिशत कोर्स की कटौती की थी। वहीं अब 10 प्रतिशत कोर्स को घटाकर बचे हुए शैक्षणिक सत्र को पूरा करने की तैयारी है। कम किए गए कोर्स में वो टॉपिक नहीं होंगे जिसकी जरूरत कम होगी या जिसे छात्रों को अन्य कोर्स में भी पढ़ने को मिल जाएगा, या दूसरे शब्दों में कहें तो जो टॉपिक महत्वपूर्ण नहीं होंगे उसे हटाने की तैयारी है। वहीं जो मेन टॉपिक हैं जिनका काम बीकॉम या सीए जैसे कोर्स की पढ़ाई में उपयोग होता है वे सभी टॉपिक कोर्स में यथावत शामिल रहेंगे। उसे सीबीएसई नहीं हटाएगा। 10 प्रतिशत कोर्स घटाने को लेकर सीबीएसई जल्द ही एडवायजरी जारी करेगा। इसे लेकर तैयारी जारी है। सीबीएसई द्वारा इसे लेकर तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। अगले दो दिनों में इसे जारी करने की तैयारी है। इस प्रकार करीब 40 प्रतिशत तक सिलेबस की कटौती कोर्स में की जा रही है।

9 वीं से 12वीं तक का ही कोर्स होगा प्रभावित
सीबीएसई ने इससे पहले कोरोना के चलते 2020-21 शैक्षिक सत्र में नौवीं से बारहवीं तक का कोर्स 30 फीसदी कम कर दिया था। अब इसमें 10 प्रतिशत की और कटौती कर इसे 40 फीसदी करने की तैयारी है। वहीं इस बार सीबीएसई ने 11वीं, 12वीं के लिए मैथ्स पढ़ने के इच्छुक छात्रों के लिए कोर्स में एप्लाइड मैथमेटिक्स का नया विकल्प दिया है। स्टूडेंट इसी सत्र में यह विषय चुन सकेंगे।

कोरानाकाल के बाद वापस जुड़ जाएगा पूरा कोर्स
सीबीएसई आब्जर्वर विभा झा ने बताया कि सीबीएसई 10 प्रतिशत कोर्स और कम करने जा रहा है। जल्द ही इसका नोटिफिकेशन ऑन पेपर आ जाएगा। लेकिन यह कोर्स की कटौती सिर्फ बचे हुए शैक्षणिक सत्र के लिए है। कोरोना काल के समाप्त होने के बाद यह वापस सिलेबस में जुड़ जाएगा। बच्चों को जरूरी सब्जेक्ट पढ़ाकर ही कोर्स को पूरा किया जाएगा। मेन टॉपिक में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।

