वारदात:भिलाई में सब्जी के थोक व्यापारी से मारपीट कर 1.90 लाख रुपए की लूट; कलेक्शन के रुपए लेकर लौट रहा था बाइक से

भिलाई44 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में बदमाशों ने सोमवार रात स्कूटी सवार थोक सब्जी व्यापारी से 1.90 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। व्यापारी कलेक्शन के रुपए लेकर घर लौट रहा था।
  • नंदनी क्षेत्र में एरोड्रम के पास रात हुई वारदात, दो बाइक पर 4 बदमाश पहुंचे थे
  • देर रात व्यापारी रिपोर्ट लिखाने थाने पहुंचा, पुलिस ने 15 घंटे बाद दर्ज की एफआईआर

छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में बदमाशों ने सोमवार रात स्कूटी सवार थोक सब्जी व्यापारी से 1.90 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। व्यापारी कलेक्शन के रुपए लेकर घर लौट रहा था। इसी दौरान रास्ते में दो बाइक पर सवार 4 बदमाश पहुंचे और व्यापारी से मारपीट कर रुपए छीन भाग निकले। बताया जा रहा है कि व्यापारी रात में ही नंदनी थाने पहुंचा, पर पुलिस ने 15 घंटे बाद मामला दर्ज किया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, पेंड्री दुर्ग निवासी अरुण कुमार साहू सब्जी का थोक व्यापारी है। वह किसानों से सब्जी खरीदकर पिकअप से रायपुर, महासमुंद, बागबहरा, ओडिशा, टिटलागढ, केसिंगा, भवानी पटना के मंडी में भिजवाता है। सब्जी बेचने के बाद दोनों पिकअप चालक रकम लेकर दुर्ग आ जाते हैं। हमेशा की तरह 25 अक्टूबर को ओडिशा गया पिकअप चालक रवि यादव बिक्री की रकम लेकर 26 को लौटा।

स्कूटी रोकते ही व्यापारी को धक्का मारकर जमीन पर गिरा दिया
अरुण ने पुलिस को बताया कि शाम करीब 7 बजे रवि को रुपए देने के लिए खुर्सीपार बुलाया। वहां रवि ने उसे 1.90 लाख रुपए दिए, जिसे स्कूटी की डिक्की में रख लिया। वहां से घर जाने के लिए बोगदा पुलिया होकर जा रहा था, इसी दौरान रात करीब 9.30 बजे एरोड्रम के पास पीछे से दो बाइक सवार चार लोग आए और लात मारी। घुटने में चोट लगने पर स्कूटी रोकी तो बदमाशों ने धक्का मारकर गिरा दिया।

मिलीभगत की आशंका, बदमाशों को रुपयों के बारे में पता था
इसके बाद दो बदमाशों ने अरुण को जमीन पर पटक दिया और उसके ऊपर चढ़कर बैठ गए। उसकी जेब से पर्स व चाबी निकाली और फिर स्कूटी की डिक्की खोल उसमें रखे रुपए लेकर भाग निकले। अरुण ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसने डायल 112 पर भी कॉल किया, लेकिन नंबर नहीं लगा। पुलिस को अंदेशा है कि बदमाशों को पहले से रुपयों के बारे में पता था। फिलहाल पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है।

