पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीप पर्व:आज व कल धनतेरस, खरीदी का शुभ अवसर, लेकिन दीपदान शुक्रवार को

भिलाई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरीदारी के लिए बाजारों में लोगों की भीड़, हर प्रोडक्ट पर दी जा रही छूट व ऑफर

इस बार गुरुवार और शुक्रवार दोनों ही दिन धनतेरस है। दोनों ही दिन खरीदी के लिहाज से शुभ ही शुभ है। श्री देव पंचांग के अनुसार गुरुवार को सुबह 9.31 बजे से त्रयोदशी तिथि लग रही है। यह शुक्रवार की शाम 6 बजे तक रहेगी। दोनों दिन इलेक्ट्रिकल, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स, ऑटोमोबाइल, सराफा, गहने, जमीन, दुकान और मकान खरीदी के लिहाज से बेहतर है। लेकिन धनवंतरी जयंती का पर्व और धनतेरस का दीपदान शुक्रवार की शाम ही होगा। इसके पीछे कारण बताया जा रहा है कि धनतेरस संध्या व्यापिनी पर्व है। शुक्रवार को न केवल सूर्योदय के समय त्रयोदशी तिथि रहेगी, बल्कि सूर्यास्त के बाद तक रहेगी। शाम को 6.01 बजे से चतुर्दशी तिथि लगेगी। इस तरह संध्या बेला में धनतेरस का दीपदान होगा और रात 8 बजे के बाद चतुर्दशी के दीप जलाए जाएंगे। इधर धनतेरस को लेकर ट्विनसिटी में बाजार सजकर तैयार हाे गया है। ग्राहकों के कई छूट व ऑफर्स हैं।

जीरो डाउन पेमेंट पर भी ले सकते हैं सामान, बाद में करना है पेमेंट
डेबिड कार्ड या फिर डेबिट कार्ड से खरीदी करने वालों के लिए कारोबारी जीरो डाउन पेमेंट की भी सुविधा दे रहे हैं। बाद में आसान किस्तों में भुगतान करना होगा। वाशिंग मशीन की खरीदी करके अधिकतम 17.5 फीसदी तक कैशबैक का दावा भी कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए ग्राहकों को डेबिट कार्ड या फिर क्रेडिट कार्ड का उपयोग करना होगा। इसमें आगामी 6 महीने तक ईएमआई भी नहीं देने की छूट है।

गोल्ड लोन के प्रोसेसिंग चार्ज में 50 फीसदी तक दी जा रही छूट
इन दिनों गोल्ड लोन के प्रोसेसिंग चार्ज में 50 फीसदी तक छूट रखी गई है। 5 लाख से अधिक के लोन लेने पर न्यूनतम ब्याज दर 9.90 रुपए रखा गया है। पर्सनल लोन के लिए भी अलग से व्यवस्था की गई है। इसमें ग्राहकों को प्रोसेसिंग चार्ज में छूट दिया ही जा रहा है। यदि वेतनभोगी हैं तो सेलरी का तीन गुना लोन भी स्वीकृत किया जा रहा है। प्रति लाख की दर से किस्त की राशि 2,149 रुपए न्यूनतम रखा है।

किसानों को ट्रैक्टर की खरीदी पर 20 फीसदी छूट
बैकों ने किसानों को ट्रैक्टर की खरीदी में 90 फीसदी तक फाइनेंस कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ हल, ट्राली, फिल्टर मशीन लेने पर भी 70 फीसदी तक छूट दे रहे हैं। समय से पहले लोन की राशि जमा करते हैं तो क्लोजर चार्जेस में 50 फीसदी छूट दे रहे हैं। यदि पहले 5 फीसदी चार्ज ले रहे हैं तो अभी उसमें 2.5 फीसदी ही चार्ज करेंगे। इधर 1,999 रुपए डाउन पेमेंट देकर मोटर साइकिल खरीद सकते हैं। पुरानी गाड़ी एक्सचेंज करने पर 5 हजार डिस्काउंट भी दिया जाएगा।

सोने के बूंदू, नेकलेस और लॉकेट की बढ़ रही डिमांड
वर्तमान में सोने के गहने, बिस्किट से लेकर बूंदे, नेकलेस, लॉकेट और सोने की मोतियां खूब पसंद की जा रही। चांदी के बर्तन भी मांग लोगों के बीच अधिक है। चांदी के सिक्के, मूर्तियों की भी मांग है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें