छात्रों को इंतजार:डीयू ने 35 कक्षाओं का परिणाम जारी किया, ओपन बुक रिजल्ट घोषित नहीं

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • सेमेस्टर के 16 कक्षाओं के परिणाम शत प्रतिशत रहे , 11 में 99 प्रतिशत

हेमचंद यादव विश्वविद्यालय ने नई मूल्यांकन पद्धति से अब तक 35 कक्षाओं के परिणाम जारी कर दिए हैं। इसके अलावा प्राइवेट और फाइनल ईयर के छात्रों के लिए आयोजित हुए ऑनलाइन परीक्षा (ओपन बुक) के मूल्यांकन का कार्य भी 75 प्रतिशत से उपर हो चुका है। रिजल्ट अब तक जारी नहीं किया गया है। यूनिवर्सिटी का कोरानाकाल में परीक्षा परिणाम शतप्रतिशत रहा है। 35 कक्षाओं के जारी परिणाम में 16 कक्षाओं के परिणाम 100 प्रतिशत रहे हैं। वहीं इसके अलावा जितने भी परीक्षा परिणाम आए हैं उसका एवरेज भी निकाला जाए तो वह लगभग 98 प्रतिशत होता है। वहीं बाकी जो 2 प्रतिशत छात्र हैं ये वो हैं जिन्होंने या तो परीक्षा नहीं दी है या फिर इन छात्रों ने फॉर्म भरने की कोई गलती है, जिसके कारण इनके परिणाम प्रभावित हुए हैं। वहीं प्राइवेट और फाइनल ईयर के छात्रों का परीक्षा परिणाम नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में आने की उम्मीद है।

जनरल प्रमोशन नहीं मिला, छात्रों का हुआ है नई पद्धति से मूल्यांकन
कोरोनाकाल में जहां देश की सभी विश्वविद्यालयों ने लगभग जनरल प्रमोशन का रास्ता चुना, ऐसे में दुर्ग की हेमचंद यादव विश्वविद्यालय ने छात्रों का मूल्यांकन नई पद्धति से करने का फैसला लिया। जिसमें छात्रों का पिछले साल परीक्षा परिणाम के साथ उनके आचरण और साल भर की अन्य गतिविधियों में हिस्सेदारी को आधार बनाया गया। छात्रों को कॉलेजों ने नंबर दिए।

जारी कक्षाओं के परिणाम

  • विषय - परिणाम
  • बीएससी होमसाइंस पार्ट-2 - 99.17%
  • बीकॉम पार्ट-1 - 96.10%
  • बीए पार्ट-2 - 95.96%
  • बीएससी रेग्युलर पार्ट-2 - 93.54%
  • बीएससी रेग्युलर पार्ट:1 - 95.32%
  • बीकॉम पार्ट-2 - 90.05%
  • बीएससी होमसाइंस पार्ट-1 - 86.15%

कुछ कॉलेजों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, कहीं छात्र खुश
नई मूल्यांकन पद्धति से कॉलेजों की दरियादिली और कड़ाई साफ नजर आई। जहां शासकीय कॉलेजों के खिलाफ परिणाम को लेकर यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रदर्शन हुए तो वहीं दूसरी ओर प्राइवेट कॉलेजों ने दरियादिली दिखाकर छात्रों को मनमाने नंबर दिए। इससे छात्र खुश हुए। भिलाई के वैशाली नगर कॉलेज और बालोद के शासकीय कॉलेज के छात्रों ने कम नंबर को लेकर काफी प्रदर्शन किया, जिसके बाद असंतुष्ट छात्रों को दोबारा परीक्षा देने का मौका कुलपति द्वारा दिया गया। वहीं प्राइवेट कॉलेजों की दरियादिली पर कुलपति ने फटकार भी लगाई। बावजूद दिए गए नंबरों पर सुधार नहीं हुआ।

सेमेस्टर में जिन छात्रों ने भरा फार्म, सभी हुए पास
इस कोरोना काल में सेमेस्टर के स्टूडेंट्स के परीक्षा परिणाम सबसे बेहतर रहे हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी ने अब तक 27 सेमेस्टर कक्षाओं के परिणाम जारी किए हैं, जिनमें से 16 कक्षाओं के परिणाम 100 प्रतिशत रहे हैं। वहीं इसके अलावा बाकी 11 कक्षाओं के परिणाम भी लगभग 99 प्रतिशत रहे हैं। सेकंड सेमेस्टर के रिजल्ट में बीबीए, एमएससी बायोटेक्नोलॉजी, एमएससी रसायनशास्त्र, एमएससी गणित, एमएससी सूक्ष्मजीव, गणित, भौतिकशास्त्र, प्राणीशास्त्र, गृहविज्ञान (एचडी), गृहविज्ञान (टी एंड सी), एमए इतिहास, एमए होमसाइंस, एमए मनोविज्ञान में शत प्रतिशत रिजल्ट रहा।

इधर... बुधवार को विथ हेल्ड के परीक्षा परिणाम भी जारी
परीक्षा परिणामों की कड़ी में बुधवार को दुर्ग यूनिवर्सिटी ने रुके हुए परीक्षा परिणाम भी जारी किए। जिसमें बीएससी और बीकॉम-2 के साथ बीएससी पार्ट-3 रिवैल, बीए पार्ट-1, बीएससी पार्ट-3, एमए हिंदी फोर्थ सेमेस्टर, एमएससी प्राणी शास्त्र फोर्थ समेस्टर, एलएलबी सिक्स सेमेस्टर, बीपीएड फोर्थ सेमेस्टर, डीएसीए-2, बीबीए सिक्स, एमकॉम फोर्थ सेमेस्टर के परिणाम है।

