सुविधा:दुर्ग यूनिवर्सिटी ने आईसीएसआई के साथ एमओयू पर किया साइन, कॉमर्स के टॉप-3 स्टूडेंट्स ले सकेंगे निशुल्क प्रवेश

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • विश्वविद्यालय के प्राध्यापकों को भी फेकल्टी डेवलेपमेंट प्रोग्राम के साथ-साथ शोध पत्रिकाएं मिलेंगी

सोमवार को दुर्ग यूनिवर्सिटी ने भारतीय कंपनी सेक्रेटरी संस्थान भारत (आईसीएसआई) के बीच एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर हुआ। यूनिवर्सिटी के रजिस्ट्रार डॉ.सीएल देवांगन ने इस एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किया। यह एमओयू राज्यपाल एवं उच्च शिक्षा सचिव, धनंजय देवांगन की उपस्थिति में हुई। कुलसचिव डॉ. सीएल देवांगन ने बताया कि एमओयू से दोनों पक्षों को लाभ होगा। भारतीय कंपनी सेक्रेटरी संस्थान प्रतिवर्ष विश्वविद्यालय के बी.काॅम अंतिम वर्ष में सर्वोच्च अंक प्राप्त विद्यार्थी को स्वर्णपदक और मेरिट प्रमाणपत्र प्रदान करेगा। टाॅप 3 विद्यार्थी को कम्पनी सेक्रेटरी पाठ्यक्रम में निशुल्क प्रवेश की पात्रता भी होगी। दुर्ग विश्वविद्यालय के प्राध्यापकों के लिए फेकल्टी डेवलेपमेंट प्रोग्राम के साथ-साथ वेबीनार, शोध पत्रिकाव किताबों को भी संस्थान विश्वविद्यालय को निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराएगा।

आईसीएसआई ने अब तक 53 शैक्षणिक संस्थानों से किया एमओयू: एमओयू के दौरान भारतीय कम्पनी सेक्रेटरी संस्थान, नई दिल्ली के अध्यक्ष, कम्पनी सेक्रेटरी आशीष गर्ग ने बताया कि संस्थान का अब तक 53 शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में एमओयू हुआ है। एमओयू का सीधा लाभ छत्तीसगढ़ व हेमचंद यादव विश्वविद्यालय के विद्यार्थियों को मिलेगा। कंपनी सचिव संस्थान में 62 हजार सदस्य तथा 5 लाख विद्यार्थी हैं।

सकारात्मक सोच हर समस्या का हल: राज्यपाल : मनुष्य की सकारात्मक सोच हर समस्या का हल होती है। कोविड-19 से मुकाबले में हमें मनोवैज्ञानिक रूप से स्वयं को मजबूत रखना होग। यदि हम कोविड-19 के दौरान लॉकडाउन का धनात्मक रूप से देखें तो हम सभी अपने परिवारों के नजदीक आ गये हैं। हमने अब परिवार के महत्व को पहचाना है। यह बाते इस मौके पर छत्तीसगढ़ की राज्यपाल अनुसुइया उइके ने कही।

एनएसएस की पत्रिका आरोहण का विमोचन : राज्यपाल अनुसुइया उइके ने कहा कि सावधानी ही कोविड-19 से बचने का एकमात्र उपाय है। कार्यक्रम में राज्यपाल, उच्च शिक्षा सचिव धनंजय देवांगन और दुर्ग विश्वविद्यालय की कुलपति, डाॅ. अरूणा पल्टा के ऑनलाइन उपस्थिति में एनएसएस इकाई की द्विवार्षिक पत्रिका ’’आरोहण’’ का विमोचन भी किया। यूनिवर्सिटी के डीन डॉ. प्रशांत श्रीवास्तव ने कार्यक्रम की जानकारी दी।

