पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहारी ऑफर:इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आयटम का कर सकेंगे आसान किस्तों में भुगतान, बैंक दे रही लोन

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ब्रांडेड सामान में ग्राहकों को आकर्षक उपहार भी दिया जा रहा, कुछ उपकरणों पर एक निश्चित समयवधि के लिए 60 फीसदी तक की छूट दी जा रही है
  • 200 करोड़ के बिजनेस की आस कारोबारियों को
  • 9000 रुपए तक की छूट के प्रस्ताव अच्छे मोबाइलों पर
  • 10 फीसदी कैशबैक का भी प्रस्ताव दिया जा रहा

त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए मोबाइल, फ्रीज, एलईडी, वाशिंग मशीन जैसे इलेक्ट्रिकल और इलेक्ट्रानिक्स के उपकरणों में विशेष ऑफर दिए जा रहे हैं। सामान के अनुसार 3 से 15 हजार तक कैशबैक की सुविधा है। 36 महीने में आसान किस्तों में सामान की राशि का भुगतान कर सकते हैं। विभिन्न उपकरणों में 10 फीसदी तक अतिरिक्त छूट का भी ऑफर दिया गया है। मोबाइलों पर जहां अधिकतम 9000 रुपए तक की छूट के ऑफर हैं तो वहीं रसोई और घर सजाने के उपकरणों में 10 फीसदी तक कैश बैक के भी प्रस्ताव दिए जा रहे हैं। आसान किस्तों की सुविधा के लिए कुछ शासकीय और निजी बैंकों से डीलरों और खुदरा कारोबारियों ने अनुबंध भी किया है। बोनस मिलने से कर्मचारियों की दीपावली अच्छी होने की उम्मीद है, वहीं कारोबारियों को भी अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद है।

36 महीने तक की ईएमआई की सुविधा: डेबिड कार्ड या फिर डेबिट कार्ड से खरीदी करने वालों के लिए कारोबारी जीरो डाउन पेमेंट की भी सुविधा दे रहे हैं। बाद में ग्राहकों को 36 महीनों में आसान किस्तों में भुगतान की सुविधा दिया गया है। वाशिंग मशीन की खरीदी करके अधिकतम 17.5 फीसदी तक कैशबैक का दावा भी कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए ग्राहकों को डेबिट कार्ड या फिर क्रेडिट कार्ड का उपयोग करना होगा। इसमें आगामी 6 महीने तक ईएमआई भी नहीं देने की छूट है।

एक्सचेंज और 60 फीसदी तक विशेष छूट: इलेक्ट्रिकल और इलेक्ट्रानिक्स के उपकरणों का उत्पादन करने वाली मल्टीनेशनल कंपनियां भी त्योहारी सीजन में प्रस्ताव लेकर सामने आई हैं। उनके अनुसार मोबाइल, एईडी, कंप्यूटर, वाशिंग मशीन, साउंड सिस्टम, वाई-फाई समेत अन्य सामान की खरीदी पर कैश बैक के साथ ईएमआई की भी सुविधा दी जा रही है। इसमें एक्सचेंज ऑफर तो है ही, करीब 60 फीसदी तक विशेष छूट दी जा रही है। ग्राहक अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार सामान खरीद सकते हैं।

8 नवंबर से पहले करा सकते हैं बुकिंग : खरीदी के पहले बुकिंग भी सुविधा रखी गई है। इससे उन ग्राहकों को सुविधा होगी, जो मनचाहा सामान चाहते हैं और उन्हें वर्तमान में सामान नहीं मिल रहा है। कारोबारियों का कहना है कि कुछ सामान के स्टाक कम हैं। लॉकडाउन के कारण मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कम हुई है। इसी वजह से खरीदी से पहले बुकिंग की सुविधा दी जा रही है। लोगों को पहले कैट लॉग या ब्रोशर में सामान दिखाते थे। इन दिनों स्टोर रूप में डिस्प्ले की सुविधा दी जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें