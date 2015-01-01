पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिलाई-3 बना तहसील:भिलाई-3 तहसील के लिए राजपत्र में हुआ प्रकाशन

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
भिलाई-3 अब ऑन रिकॉर्ड तहसील बन गया है। छत्तीसगढ़ के राजपत्र में इसका प्रकाशन हो गया है। पाटन, धमधा और दुर्ग तहसील के अलग-अलग हल्का को अलग करके एक भिलाई-3 तहसील बनाया है। लंबे समय से क्षेत्र के रहवासी इसकी मांग कर रहे थे। जिसे देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने तहसील का दर्जा दिया है।

नगर निगम चरोदा के सभापति विजय जैन और दुर्ग ग्रामीण कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष निर्मल कोसरे ने बताया कि, लंबे समय से भिलाई-3 को तहसील बनाने की मांग की गई थी। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल और पीएचई मंत्री गुरू रूद्रकुमार की पहल से तहसील बनाया गया है। इससे अब लोगों को पाटन, धमधा और दुर्ग जाने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी।

इन क्षेत्रों को किया गया शामिल: भिलाई-3, चरोदा, सोमनी, सिरसाकला, गनियारी, देवबालोदा, मोरिद, अहिवारा, बागडुमर, नंदौरी, खेरधा, गिरहोला दादर, पथर्रा, उमदा, जरवाय, हथखोज आदि भिलाई-3 का हिस्सा होगा।

