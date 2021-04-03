पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेल्थ विभाग का आदेश:10 तक टीका लगवा लें, इसके बाद फ्री सुविधा नहीं

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
पंजीयन के बावजूद अब भी बड़ी संख्या में हेल्थ वर्कर टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। जिले में गुरुवार को 34 सेंटरों पर 1169 लोगों ने टीके लगवाए, जबकि पंजीयन 3400 लोगों का था। इस तरह 2231 हेल्थ वर्कर टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंचे। आठ केंद्रों पर एक साथ 10 हितग्राही नहीं पहुंचने पर 21 डोज वैक्सीन बर्बाद हो गई। पिछले चार दिनों में वैक्सीन की यह सबसे बड़ी बर्बादी है। इस पर जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. सुदाम चंद्राकर ने कहा कि पंजीकरण कराने वाले जिन हेल्थ वर्करों ने अब तक टीका नहीं लगवाए हैं, वे अपने-अपने केंद्रों पर आगामी 10 फरवरी तक टीकाकरण करा लें। शुक्रवार को 12 केंद्रों पर कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। सेंटर तय किए गए हैं।

इधर, जिले में 56 मरीज मिले, 2 की मौत भी हुई
इधर, गुरुवार को जिले में 56 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। अब कुल मरीजों की संख्या 26,755 हो गई है। बुधवार तक 25308 मरीजों की रिकवरी हुई। अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 771 रह गई है। जिले के 2 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत भी हुई। कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा 628 पहुंच गया। पिछले कुछ दिनों से जिले में कोरोना का संक्रमण तेजी से कम हुआ है।

