परेशानी:शाम को दूसरे दिन भी बस्तियों में नहीं लगा हेल्थ कैंप, दूसरी शिफ्ट में नहीं पहुंचे डॉक्टर

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह जांच के साथ दवाएं भी मिली, लेकिन शाम के समय मरीजों को बिना इलाज लौटना पड़ा

राज्य सरकार की स्लम स्वास्थ्य सहायता योजना जिले में ग्रांउड पर फेल हो गई है। दो दिन में ही इसमें कई लापरवाही सामने आई है। इलाज के लिए पहुंचने वाले यदि शाम 4 से 7 बजे के बीच पहुंचते हैं, तो उन्हें लौटाया जा रहा है। ठेका लेने वाली कंपनी भाव्या हेल्थ सर्विस के डॉक्टर्स शाम के समय कैम्प में नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। कंपनी के डॉक्टर सुबह 8 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। ठेका कंपनी का कहना है कि 7 घंटे का अनुबंध किया गया है, लेकिन इसमें दो पालियों का कहीं कोई अनुबंध में जिक्र नहीं है। इधर जिले के 4 निगम दुर्ग, भिलाई, भिलाई-चरोदा और रिसाली ने स्वयं शेड्यूल बनाकर जारी कर दिया। इसमें सुबह 8 से 12 बजे और शाम 4 से 7 बजे तक का शेड्यूल तैयार कर लिया गया है। अब इस फैसले की वजह से शाम के समय डॉक्टर्स इलाज करने को तैयार नहीं हो रहे। इसका लाभ स्लम क्षेत्र के लोगों को नहीं मिल पा रहा। मंगलवार को सिर्फ सुबह की पाली में ही जिले के चारों निगमों में 10 एमएमयू से कैंप कर 454 की जांच व इलाज का दावा किया गया। पहले दिन 2 नवंबर को भी शाम के समय शिविर का आयोजन नहीं हुआ।

चार दिन का लिया ट्रायल, उस समय सामने नहीं आई परेशानी : शहरी स्लम स्वास्थ योजना का ऐसा हाल तब भी है, जबकि जिम्मेदारों ने ठेका लेने वाली कंपनी को ग्राउंड पर काम करने की अनुमति से पहले चार दिनों का ट्रायल लिया था। कंपनी ने मुख्यमंत्री के औपचारिक लोकार्पण से चार दिनों पूर्व सभी निगम क्षेत्र में कैंप किया था।

12 अक्टूबर से शेड्यूल जारी कर रहे, व्यवस्था अब तक नहीं : सरकार की यह अति-महत्वकांक्षी योजना ग्राउंड पर अब तक दुरुस्त नहीं हो पाई है। निगम के अधिकारी पिछले 12 अक्टूबर से ही इसका शेड्यूल रेगुलर जारी कर रहे हैं। यही नहीं औपचारिक लोकार्पण से पूर्व कनिष्ठ और वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने ठेका लेने वाली कंपनी के साथ बैठक और एमएमयू की सुविधा का मुआयना भी किया है।

इधर कंपनी ने 454 के इलाज का दावा किया

  • 164 की जांच व इलाज- भिलाई निगम में वृंदा नगर, राजिव नगर और खुर्सीपार में शिविर लगाया गया।
  • 165 की जांच व इलाज- दुर्ग निगम में सिकोला भाटा, राजीव नगर और पुराना कॉलेज में कैप लगा।
  • 039 की जांच,इलाज- चरोदा निगम क्षेत्र में निषाद भवन के निकट व इंद्रा नगर में शिविर का आयोजित हुआ।
  • 096 की जांच व इलाज- रिसाली निगम क्षेत्र में रूआबांधा और मरोदा के पास आयोजित शिविर हुआ।

मुफ्त इलाज के लिए हर माह 3.05 लाख का अनुबंध: शहरी स्लम एरिया में रहने वाले लोगों की जांच व इलाज के लिए ठेका लेने वाली कंपनी को एक एमएमयू के लिए हर माह सरकार की ओर से 3.05 लाख रुपए दिया जाएगा। कंपनी को एक डॉक्टर, एक फार्मासिस्ट, एक एलटी, एक नर्स, एक ड्राइवर, सहयोगी स्टॉफ दे रही है। दवाएं हेल्थ विभाग को देनी है।

व्यवस्था अब तक नहीं तो ट्रायल में क्या देखा : मुख्यमंत्री स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना को लेकर बड़ा सवाल यह उठा रहा कि सीएम के लोकार्पण से पहले ट्रायल के तौर पर जब चार दिन एमएमयू संचालित हुई थी। शाम में शिविर नहीं करने के तर्क या कोई और परेशानी को क्यों नहीं बताया गया या फिर ट्रायल का परीक्षण करने वाले आंखें बंद कर लिए।

4 घंटे का गैप, इसलिए आ रही दिक्कत
"हमारी कंपनी ने प्रदेश अन्य शहरों में भी ठेका लिया है। वहां नियमित रूप से शिविर संचालित हो रहा है। यहां सुबह की पाली के बाद 4 घंटे का गैप और फिर 3 घंटे की सेवा से डॉक्टरों को असुविधा हो रही है। टाइम भी एडजेक्ट नहीं हो पा रहा है। हमने अधिकारियों से नियमित शिविर कराने की अपील की है। अभी एक टाइम ही शिविर कर रहे हैं।"
-मोरघ्वज सिन्हा, कोआर्डिनेटर, भाव्या हेल्थ सर्विस

पेनाल्टी लगाएंगे, कंपनी से आज बैठक करेंगे
"ठेका लेने वाली कंपनी ने हुए अनुबंध का उल्लंघन किया है। इसके लिए हम उसके विरुद्ध पेनाल्टी लगाएंगे। स्लम की सहूलियत को देखते हुए एमएमयू संचालन समिति ने दो टाइम को शेड्यूल जारी किया था। कंपनी के डॉक्टर अगर उसे असुविधाजनक मान रहे हैं, हम उनके साथ बैठक कर हल निकालेंगे।"
-सुशील कुमार बाबर, कार्यपालन अभियंता, नगर निगम दुर्ग

