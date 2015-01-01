पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  In SE 5, Drain And Roadside Will Be Installed At A Cost Of 1.27 Crores, People Going To The Paver Block, Morning Walk Will Get Facility

भूमिपूजन:से.-5 में 1.27 करोड़ की लागत से नाली और सड़क किनारे लगेंगे पेवर ब्लॉक, मॉर्निंग वॉक पर जाने वाले लोगों को मिलेगी सुविधा

भिलाई5 घंटे पहले
  • एमआईसी मेंबर वार्ड में क्षेत्रीय लोगों की मांग पर महापौर व विधायक देवेंद्र यादव ने बजट किया पास

नगर निगम भिलाई के क्षेत्र के वार्ड 54 सेक्टर 05 में बारिश के पानी की बेहतर निकासी के लिए नालियों का निर्माण के साथ सड़कों के किनारे वृहद स्तर पर रंग-बिरंगे पेवर ब्लाक लगाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए 1 करोड़ 27 लाख की लागत से विकास कार्य किए जाएंगे। मंगलवार को महापौर देवेन्द्र यादव ने भूमिपूजन किया। एमआईसी एवं लोक कर्म प्रभारी नीरज पाॅल ने बताया कि भूमिपूजन के तहत होने वाले कार्यों में वार्ड 54 सेक्टर-5 में 2 लाख की लागत से सड़क 15 में रोड किनारे पेवर ब्लाक लगाया जाएगा। विभिन्न सड़कों पर 70 लाख की लागत से पेवर ब्लाक लगाए जाएंगे। सेक्टर-5 पश्चिम के सड़क 27 से सड़क 43 तक 18.50 लाख से पेवर ब्लाक, सेक्टर 05 के पश्चिम के एसपीए सड़क से सड़क 26 तक 17.50 लाख से पेवर ब्लाॅक और सेक्टर 05 पश्चिम के विभिन्न स्थानों में 19 लाख से पेवर ब्लाक लगाए जाएंगे। इस दौरान महापौर देवेंद्र यादव ने कहा कि गलियों में सड़क किनारे पेवर ब्लाक लगने से नागरिकों को सुबह-शाम टहलने के लिए सुगम सड़क की सहूलियत मिल सकेगी। भूमिपूजन कार्यक्रम में जोन 05 के आयुक्त महेन्द्र पाठक एवं निगम के कार्यपालन अभियंता बी.के. देवांगन, सहायक अभियंता कुलदीप गुप्ता, उप अभियंता श्वेता महेश्वर तथा क्षेत्र के वरिष्ठ नागरिक उपस्थित थे।

से.-9 में खिलाड़ियों के लिए बन रहे फुटबॉल स्टेडियम का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे महापौर
सेक्टर 9 के पास नया फुटबॉल स्टेडियम तेजी से अपना मूर्त रूप ले रहा है। विधायक व महापौर देवेंद्र यादव ने खिलाड़ियों की सुविधाओं और उनके बेहतर अभ्यास के लिए विधायक निधि से 72 लाख रुपए की लागत से स्टेडियम का निर्माण करवा रहे हैं।
सोमवार की सुबह देवेंद्र यादव निर्माणाधीन स्टेडियम का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे, जहां महापौर ने फुटबॉल स्टेडियम का निर्माण करने वाले संबंधित एजेंसी और निगम के संबंधित अधिकारियों से चर्चा की। अधिकारियों को जल्द निर्माण कार्य पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही यह भी निर्देश दिया कि लापरवाही व गड़बड़ी पाई गई तो संबंधित पर कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।

