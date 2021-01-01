पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सत्संग समारोह:नींबू, मिर्च खाने के लिए है, न कि रस्सी में बांधने के लिए नजर दुनिया की नहीं खुद की लगती है : प्रभाकर साहेब

भिलाई
  • कबीर आश्रम नेहरू नगर में स्थापना महोत्सव का दूसरा दिन, आज होगी गुरु पूजा व आरती

निर्मल ज्ञान मंदिर कबीर आश्रम नेहरू नगर में चल रहे आध्यात्मिक सत्संग समारोह व स्थापना दिवस महोत्सव के दूसरे दिन सुबह मंगलाचरण और बीजक पाठ से हुआ। इसके बाद कोटा राजस्थान से पहुंचे संत गुरु प्रभाकर साहेब ने उपस्थित लोगांे से स्वयं निर्भय होकर जीने और बच्चों को भी वही प्रेरणा देने की बात कही। संत ने कहा कि नींबू, मिर्च खाने के लिए है न कि रस्सी में बांधकर लटकाने के लिए। भूत, प्रेत, जादू, टोना सब मन का भ्रम है। बच्चों को नजर नहीं लगती है बच्चों पर नजर घरवाले लगाते हैं। जैसा खाए अन्न वैसा बने मन, जैसा पिए पानी, वैसे निकले वाणी। जीवन में आप जैसा खाओगे, जैसा सोचोगे, आपका वातावरण वैसा ही बनता जाएगा। इसलिए हमेशा अच्छा और सात्विक भोजन करें, अच्छे विचार रखें तो जीवन भी सुंदर बन पाएगा। संत हरेंद्र साहब ने कहा कि जिंदगी गणित की तरह है। गणित अच्छी तरह से हम जानते हैं, उसमें हिसाब बराबर होना चाहिए। पर जीवन के हिसाब सही नहीं रख पाते। केवल भौतिक शिक्षा हमारे जीवन की संपूर्ण ऊंचाई नहीं है। शिक्षा का अपना स्थान है। यदि आपके अंदर प्रसन्नता है तो वह धर्म का स्थान है, इसलिए धर्म का पालन करना आवश्यक है। संत दिनेंद्र साहिब ने कहा कि मनुष्य को मानवीय सद्गुण दया, क्षमा, संतोष , विवेक, विचार और गुरु भक्ति का पालन करना चाहिए। साध्वी सुमन साहेब ने जीवन जीने की कला पर प्रकाश डाला। संचालन संत दिनेंद्र साहिब व आत्माराम साहू ने किया। अयोध्या प्रसाद, गौकरण साहू, रामाधार साहू, गोविंद साहू, वेदराम साहू व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

मंडलियों व संतों ने भजनों में बताई कबीर की वाणी
सत्संग के बीच विभिन्न मंडलियों व संतों ने भजन गाए। ट्रस्टी हीरालाल ने तेरे दिल अंदर दिलदार, भटकता क्यों फिरता संसार भजन की प्रस्तुति दी। संत लखन साहेब ने भी भजन गाए। दुर्गा, दुर्गेश बहनों ने भजन उड़ती चिड़िया बहता पानी प्रस्तुत कर श्रोताओं को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया। मोनिशा मल्होत्रा ने सतगुरु पिया मोरी रंग दे चुनरिया, निशा साहू व तिलक वर्मा मंडली ने साहेब के पद प्रस्तुत किए।

