बीएसपी:26 की हड़ताल को लेकर प्रबंधन हुआ सख्त, जारी की एडवाइजरी, हड़ताल के दिन का अवकाश नहीं

भिलाई5 घंटे पहले
  • केंद्रीय क्षेत्रीय श्रम आयुक्त ने 26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल को अवैध घोषित किया

26 नवंबर के राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल को लेकर बीएसपी प्रबंधन ने कड़े तेवर अपना लिए हैं। प्रबंधन की ओर से जारी एडवाइजरी में स्पष्ट कर दिया गया है कि हड़ताल वाले दिन अवकाश की स्वीकृति नहीं कर दी जाएगी। पूर्व में स्वीकृत अवकाश भी निरस्त कर दिए गए हैं। इतना ही नहीं ड्यूटी आने जाने वालों को रोकने पर भी कड़ी कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी गई है। संयंत्र प्रबंधन द्वारा यह सूचित किया गया है कि 26 नवंबर को कार्य से अनुपस्थिति को हड़ताल में भाग लेना माना जाएगा एवं ऐसी अनधिकृत अनुपस्थिति के लिए वेतन कटौती के अतिरिक्त कम्पनी के स्थाई आदेशों (संयंत्र/खदान), एचएसएल अनुशासन व अपील नियम एवं कम्पनी के अन्य लागू नियमों के अंतर्गत अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। कर्मियों से कहा गया है कि बिना पूर्व लिखित अनुमति के कारखाने की सीमा के भीतर गैर कार्यालयीन बैठकों में भाग न लेवे एवं कम्पनी के वर्क्स एवं सम्पदा में पोस्टर आदि न चिपकाएंँ। हड़ताल के दिन किसी भी कार्मिक को संयंत्र के भीतर प्रवेश के लिए व्यवधान उत्पन्न करने या बलपूर्वक रोकने का प्रयास न करें।

सीएलसी ने अवैध घोषित कर दिया है हड़ताल को
क्षेत्रीय श्रमायुक्त (केन्द्रीय), रायपुर ने औद्योगिक विवाद अधिनियम, 1947 के अन्तर्गत हड़ताल आव्हान के मुद्दों को कन्सिलीऐशन में सीज़ कर दिया है। सरकार ने लौह एवं इस्पात उद्योग को लोक उपयोगी सेवा घोषित किया है। औद्योगिक विवाद अधिनियम, 1947 के अनुसार सुलह कार्रवाई लंबित होने के दौरान हड़ताल पर जाना अवैध है।

एचओडी के लिए निर्देश जारी, नहीं मिलेगी छुट्‌टी
सभी अवकाश स्वीकृतकर्ता अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि उनके अधीनस्थ कार्यरत कार्मिकों को 26 नवंबर, (केवल इस दिन) के लिए अवकाश स्वीकृत न किया जाए एवं यदि केवल उक्त दिवस के लिए पूर्व में ही अवकाश स्वीकृत किया जा चुका है, उसे निरस्त किया जाए। चिकित्सा प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर ही अवकाश स्वीकृत किया जाएगा।

हड़ताल कर्मियों के लिए आहितकारी : एसके दुबे
कार्यपालक निदेशक (कार्मिक एवं प्रशासन) एसके दुबे ने कार्मिकों से कहा कि बीएसपी बिरादरी उत्पादन के चरम बिंदुओं तक पहुंचने के लिए संकल्पित हैं तथा इसके लिए सभी को हर संभव प्रयास करना होगा। इस आर्थिक संकट की घड़ी में हम सबका प्रयास उच्चतर उत्पादन/उत्पादकता प्राप्त करना होना चाहिए। हड़ताल का आव्हान कर्मियों के लिए अहितकारी होगा।

इंटक ने की बैठक, बनाई हड़ताल की रणनीति
स्टील इंप्लाइज यूनियन इंटक की मंगलवार को कार्यकारिणी की बैठक यूनियन ऑफिस में रखी गई। जिसमें 26 नवंबर को होने वाले हड़ताल के संबंध में तैयारी को लेकर चर्चा की गई। इंटक के महासचिव एसके बघेल ने कहा कि यह हड़ताल भिलाई इस्पात संयंत्र के श्रमिकों से जुड़े मुद्दों एवं केंद्र सरकार द्वारा श्रम विरोधी कानूनों को लेकर के हड़ताल की जा रही।

न्यायालय ने नहीं किया हड़ताल को अवैध घोषित
सीटू के मुताबिक किसी भी न्यायालय द्वारा हड़ताल को अवैध करार नहीं दिया गया है। इसलिए प्रबंधन द्वारा जारी परिपत्र से घबराने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। हड़ताल में भाग लेना तब तक अनुशासनहीनता नहीं है। जब तक इस हड़ताल को किसी न्यायालय ने अवैध करार नहीं दिया हो। 26 की हड़ताल को किसी भी न्यायालय ने अवैध करार नहीं दिया है। इसलिए हड़ताल में भाग लेना स्थाई आदेश के अंतर्गत अनुशासनहीनता के दायरे में नहीं आएगा।
पर्चा वितरण कर कर्मियों को किया जागरूक
हिंदुस्तान इस्पात ठेका श्रमिक यूनियन सीटू और भिलाई स्टील मजदूर सभा, एटक की ओर से मंगलवार को पर्चा वितरण कर 26 की हड़ताल को लेकर कर्मचारियों और ठेका श्रमिकों को जागरूक किया गया। इस दौरान श्रम कानून में संशोधन को कर्मचारी विरोधी करार देते हुए केंद्र की जमकर आलोचना की।

