डीयू में ऐसा भी हो रहा:भृत्य से पीएचडी के फाॅर्म चेक करवाए, बायोकेमेस्ट्री में एमएससी पास स्टूडेंट को जूलॉजी में पात्र बताया

भिलाईएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: संजय पाठक
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आवेदन पत्रों की जांच में बड़ी गड़बड़ी सामने आई, अब फिर से जांच शुरू हुई

हेमचंद यादव दुर्ग विश्वविद्यालय में 7 फरवरी को होने वाली प्री-पीएचडी परीक्षा के फाॅर्म स्क्रूटनी में कई गड़बड़ियां सामने आई हैं। इसके लिए विभिन्न विषयों में 1658 प्रतिभागियों ने आवेदन किया है। इनके फाॅर्म व अन्य डॉक्यूमेंट की जांच के काम में चपरासी और दैनिक वेतनभोगी कर्मचारियों को लगा दिया गया। नतीजतन, कई चौकाने वाली गड़बड़ियां सामने आई हैं। एक उम्मीदवार बायोकेमेस्ट्री में एमएससी है लेकिन उसे जूलॉजी में पीएचडी की पात्रता दी गई है। इसी तरह, एक उम्मीदवार आईटीआई में फिटर ट्रेड का प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी है, लेकिन उसे शिक्षा में पीएचडी की अनुमति मिली है। इसके अलावे कई पात्र उम्मीदवारों को अयोग्य बता दिया गया है। इसका खुलासा विश्वविद्यालय को मिले दावा-आपत्तियों से हुआ है। आवेदन पत्रों की दोबारा जांच की जा रही है। इसकी जिम्मेदारी डीएसडब्ल्यू, परीक्षा और गोपनीय विभाग पर है।

जानिए अब तक की प्रक्रिया में क्या कुछ हुआ
397 - लोगों को प्री-पीएचडी से दी गई छूट
1658 - लोगों ने किया प्री-पीएचडी के लिए आवेदन
126 - ने 3 प्रतियों में हार्ड कॉपी नहीं की जमा
36 - उम्मीदवारों ने किए-दावे और आपत्तियां

10वीं व 12वीं पास कर्मियों ने की आए आवेदनों की स्क्रूटनी, अब बैठी जांच
दुर्ग विवि ने 2 से 14 जनवरी तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन मंगाए। इसके बाद प्रतिभागियों से हार्ड कॉपी भी मंगाई गई। गोपनीय और परीक्षा विभाग के दैनिक वेतन भोगियों से इसकी जांच कराई गई जो 10वीं और 12वीं पास हैं। इनसे ही आवेदनों की स्क्रूटनी कराई गई। इन्होंने ही छात्रों के योग्य, अयोग्य और छूट वाले विकल्प देखे और विषयवार आवेदनों को जमा दिया। इसी आधार पर परीक्षा के योग्य, अयोग्य और छूट की पात्रता की सूची जारी की गई।

36 उम्मीदवारों ने उठाए पात्र और छूट वाली सूची पर सवाल इसके बाद मामले का खुलासा
प्री-पीएचडी में शामिल होने के इच्छुक 36 उम्मीदवारों ने पात्र, अपात्र और छूट की पात्रता वाली सूची में दावा-आपत्तियां की हैं। एक ने लिखा है कि मैं प्री-पीएचडी में छूट की पात्रता नहीं रखती, फिर भी मुझे छूट दिया गया है। एक उम्मीदवार ने कहा कि मैं सेट की पात्रता रखता हूं, फिर भी छूट नहीं दिया गया है। इसी तरह इसी तरह एक उम्मीदवार परीक्षा में बैठने की योग्यता रखता है, लेकिन उसे अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया गया। जांच में यह भी मिला है कि जो प्री-पीएचडी में शामिल होने के योग्य नहीं हैं, उन्हें भी योग्य घोषित कर दिया।

इस तरह की गड़बड़ियां आईं सामने, बावजूद परीक्षा आयोजित हो रही

  • बायोकेमेस्ट्री के छात्र को जूलॉजी में दी अनुमति।
  • आईटीआई में फिटर ट्रेड के प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी को शिक्षा में अनुमति।
  • रायगढ़ विवि, जगदलपुर विवि और रविशंकर विवि के 1-1 तथा गहिरा गुरु विवि अंबिकापुर के 4 उम्मीदवारों को अनुमति।
  • हिंदी, गणित, कॉमर्स, शिक्षा, होमसाइंस समेत अन्य विषयों के अयोग्य उम्मीदवारों को छूट दी।

पत्रता के लिए ये हैं नियम

  • आवेदन पत्रों की जांच ग्रेड-2 या 3 से कराई जानी चाहिए। नियमित कर्मचारी होना अनिवार्य है।
  • नेट चयनित उम्मीदवारों को परीक्षा में सफल होने के दो साल तक छूट की पात्रता दी जाती है।
  • सेट में चयनित उम्मीदवारों को प्री-पीएचडी की परीक्षा में छूट की पात्रता हमेशा के लिए रहती है। परिनियम-28 के तहत चयनित निजी कॉलेजों में सेवा देने वाले शिक्षक को भी छूट की पात्रता है।
  • विवि के संबद्ध कॉलेजों के उम्मीदवार ही परीक्षा में शामिल हो सकते हैं।

आप भी जानिए जिम्मेदारों को, जिनकी लापरवाही
इस पूरे मामले में डीएसडब्लूय की जिम्मेदारी सबसे अहम है। उनके अलावा 30 अन्य वे कर्मचारी है, जिन्होंने आए आवेदन व दस्तावेजों का परीक्षण किया। नियमानुसार नियमित शिक्षक, राष्ट्रीय स्तर की नेट, सेट, गेट और यूजीसी से मान्यता प्राप्त परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण को पात्रता है।

इन विषयों की होगी परीक्षा
दो केंद्र शंकराचार्य कॉलेज और सेंट थॉमस कॉलेज में दो पालियों में परीक्षा होगी। सुबह 11 से 12 व 12.30 से 1.30 का समय तय है। हिंदी, इतिहास, भू-विज्ञान, माइक्रोबायलाजी, होमसाइंस, अंग्रेजी, राजनीतिशास्त्र, गणित, बायोटेक्नालाॅजी, अर्थशास्त्र व अन्य तय हैं।

सीधी बात
डॉ. प्रशांत श्रीवास्तव, डीएसडब्ल्यू, डीयू

सवाल - ​​​​​प्री-पीएचडी के आवेदन में गड़बड़ियां मिल रही हैं, क्या कारण है? - अधिकांश उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन के साथ छूट से संबंधित दस्तावेज जमा नहीं किए हैं। जबकि आवेदन में छूट के विकल्प में ‘हां’ में क्लिक किया है। सवाल अयोग्य कर्मचारियों से आवेदनों की स्क्रूटनी क्यों कराई गई? - दैनिक वेतन भोगी के रूप में अकुशल, अर्धकुशल और कुशल श्रेणी में सेवाएं ली जा रही हैं। एक मुश्त आवेदन आने पर गोपनीय और परीक्षा विभाग ने सभी कर्मियों को काम में लगा दिया। उन्होंने छूट के विकल्प में हां देखा और छूट की श्रेणी में डाल दिया। सवाल - अब आप क्या कर रहे हैं? - उम्मीदवारों से दावा-आपत्तियां आई हैं। इसके आधार पर अब दोबारा जांच कराई जा रही है।

