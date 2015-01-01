पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई व्यवस्था:डीयू में बनेंगे माइग्रेशन, बाकी सारे काम कॉलेज में होंगे

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्व विद्यालय से जुड़े सारे कार्य अब कॉलेज में होंगे, डीयू को कॉलेज भेजेगा आवेदन की जानकारियां

अब छोटे-छोटे काम के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी आने की छात्रों को जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। छात्र कॉलेजों में भी अपना आवेदन और अंक सूची देकर जमा कर सकते हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी में रोजाना 300 से 500 छात्र पहुंच रहे हैं। ये सभी छात्र करीब 35 से 100 किलो मीटर तक का सफर तय कर यूनिवर्सिटी पहुंच रहे हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी ने ऐसे छात्रों को राहत देने के लिए कहा है कि ये छोटी-छोटी परेशानियों को अपने कॉलेज में आवेदन के साथ जमा कर सकते हैं। कॉलेज स्टाफ उसे यूनिवर्सिटी भेज देगा। जिसे तुरंत सॉल्व कर दिया जाएगा। वहीं जिन छात्रों की समस्या मेजर होगी उन्हें यूनिवर्सिटी आना ही होगा। दस्तावेजों की जांच कर रिजल्ट में सुधार किया जाएगा।

अभी इन-इन कामों के लिए आ रहे स्टूडेंट्स विवि
रिजल्ट का दौर शुरू होने के बाद से ही स्टूडेंट्स की समस्याएं बढ़ गई है। छात्रों को रुके हुए परिणामों को सुधरवाने के लिए पांच जिलों से छात्र यूनिवर्सिटी पहुंच रहे हैं। इसके अलावा नामांकन, माइग्रेशन, अंक सुधार समेत अन्य समस्या लेकर स्टूडेंट्स यूनिवर्सिटी पहुंच रहे हैं। सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत राजनांदगांव, बालोद, बेमेतरा और कवर्धा के छात्रों को हो रही है।

माइग्रेशन और पात्रता के लिए ही आना होगा जरूरी
यूनिवर्सिटी प्रबंधन का कहना है कि देखा जा रहा है कि छात्र छोटी-छोटी समस्या लेकर कई किलो मीटर का सफर कर यूनिवर्सिटी पहुंच रहे हैं। जबकि यह समस्याएं कॉलेज में भी जाकर सामान्य कार्यों से जुड़े मामलों में आवेदन जमा कर सकते हैं। अब यूनिवर्सिटी आने की आवश्यकता केवल माइग्रेशन और पात्रता के लिए जरूरी होगा।

कॉलेजों को कहा है- छात्रों की मदद करें, न की परेशान
"स्टूडेंट्स केवल माइग्रेशन और पात्रता के लिए ही यूनिवर्सिटी आए। विथहेल्ड रिजल्ट के लिए वो कॉलेज में भी आवेदन जमा कर सकते हैं। कॉलेज से हम प्राप्त कर लेंगे। छात्रों को इतना दूर सफर न करना पड़े इसके लिए हमने कॉलेजों को भी कहा है कि वे स्टूडेंट्स की मदद करें।"
-डॉ. सीएल देवांगन, कुलसचिव, दुर्ग विवि

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें