डीयू:अब ऑनलाइन क्लास की मॉनीटरिंग करेगी कमेटी

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • सरकारी के साथ प्राइवेट कॉलेजों पर नजर रखने के लिए कुलसचिव और एडिशनल डॉयरेक्टर की टीम गठित

कोविड-19 के दौर में ऑफलाइन कक्षाएं नहीं चलने के कारण अब ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई ही एक ऑप्शन बचा है। ऐसे में जिले के कॉलेजों को शासन ने टाइम टेबल बनाकर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कराने के लिए कहा गया है, लेकिन दुर्ग-भिलाई समेत जिले ज्यादातर शासकीय और प्राइवेट कॉलेजों में सही तरीके से पढ़ाई शुरू नहीं हो सकी है। वर्तमान में स्थिति ऐसी है कि कुछ कॉलेजों में न तो सभी छात्रों को ग्रुप में जोड़ा गया है, न ही कहीं छात्र ग्रुप में ऑनलाइन शामिल हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में कॉलेजों को इस पर गंभीरता से पढ़ाई कराने शासन ने भी अपनी तैयारी कर ली है। इसके तहत कॉलेजों की मॉनीटरिंग करने के लिए दो स्तर पर नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त कर उन्हें जिम्मेदारी दी गई है, जो कॉलेजों में हो रही ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई की मॉनीटरिंग करेंगे और लापरवाही बरतने वाले कॉलेजों की लिस्ट तैयार करेंगे। इसको लेकर हेमचंद यादव विश्वविद्यालय की कुलपति ने पिछले दिनों आयोजित हुई ऑनलाइन मीटिंग में भी प्राचार्यों को ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं के संचालन को लेकर जिम्मेदारी सौंपी थी और उसे सही तरीके से चलाने के लिए कहा था। लेकिन उसके बाद भी ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई नहीं हो रही थी। इसलिए कमेटी गठित की गई है।

प्राइवेट और शासकीय के अलग-अलग होंगे नोडल
ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं को लेकर प्राइवेट और शासकीय कॉलेजों के लिए अलग-अलग नोडल बनाए गए हैं। जहां शासकीय कॉलेजों में ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं को लेकर मॉनीटरिंग के लिए एडिशनल डॉयरेक्टर डॉ. सुशील चंद्र तिवारी को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है तो वहीं प्राइवेट कॉलेजों की मॉनीटरिंग हेमचंद यादव विश्वविद्यालय के कुलसचिव डॉ. सीएल देवांगन करेंगे। कक्षाओं के संचालन में लापरवाही करने पर नोडल द्वारा कॉलेजों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई भी हो सकती है।

सेमिस्टर की पढ़ाई अब तक नहीं हो सकी है शुरू
जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के कॉलेजों के साथ-साथ ट्विनसिटी के शहरी कॉलेजों में भी ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई में लापरवाही सामने आई है। भिलाई क्षेत्र के ही ज्यादातर कॉलेजों में सेमेस्टर की पढ़ाई अब तक शुरू नहीं हो सकी है, इसके अलावा यूजी की कक्षाओं का भी नियमित संचालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। जबकि कॉलेजों के प्राध्यापकों का कहना है कि ग्रुप बनाने के बाद भी स्टूडेंट्स ऑनलाइन आकर क्लास ज्वाइन नहीं कर रहे हैं। ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स की भी मार्किंग की जा रही है। जो क्लास अटैंड नहीं कर रहे।

कॉलेजों की लापरवाही पर नजर रखने उठाया कदम
"कोरोना की वजह से इस सत्र में फिलहाल ऑनलाइन क्लास ही संचालित हो रही है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी कॉलेज द्वारा कहीं लापरवाही न हो इसको लेकर मॉनीटरिंग की जाएगी। इसके लिए शासकीय कॉलेजों में व्यवस्थाएं बनी रहेगी। इसको लेकर समीक्षा भी की जा रही है। स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स के बीच में कम्युनिकेशन गैप न हो इसको भी सुनिश्चित किया जा रहा है। ताकि किसी भी तरह की खामी सामने नहीं आए।"
-डॉ. सुशील चंद्र तिवारी, एडिशनल डायरेक्टर, उच्च शिक्षा विभाग, दुर्ग संभाग

