आंदोलन की तैयारी:अक्टू. में भी नहीं मिला पीआरपी, दिवाली के दिन घर पर अंधेरा रखकर दर्ज कराएं विरोध : सेफी

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • बकाया भुगतान को लेकर कर्मियों के बाद अब अफसरों ने खोला मोर्चा
  • सेल प्रबंधन ने पिछले महीने के अंत तक पीआरपी का बकाया भुगतान करने का आश्वासन दिया था

सेल प्रबंधन के आश्वासन के बाद भी अक्टूबर में बीएसपी सहित सेल अफसरों को पीआरपी का बकाया भुगतान नहीं मिला है। पे रिवीजन को लेकर भी प्रबंधन का रवैया बहुत सकारात्मक नजर नहीं रहा है। इसे देखते हुए बीएसपी के अफसरों ने मोर्चा खोल दिया है। वे एक बार फिर आंदोलन की राह पर हैं। 2018 की तर्ज पर इस बार भी दिवाली अंधेरे में मनाने का निर्णय लिया है। यह निर्णय एक नवंबर को सेल अफसरों के संगठन सेफी काउंसिल की बैठक में लिया गया। दरअसल अक्टूबर में हुई सेल सेफी की बैठक में सेल प्रबंधन की ओर से आश्वासन दिया गया था कि महीने के अंत तक 2018-19 का बकाया पीआरपी का भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा। महीना खत्म हो गया लेकिन अफसरों को भुगतान नहीं मिला है। इसके अलावा अफसरों में नाराजगी इस बात को लेकर भी है कि जनवरी 2017 से लंबित पे रिवीजन के एरियर भुगतान को लेकर भी प्रबंधन का रवैया स्पष्ट नहीं है। इसके अलावा और भी अफसरों से जुड़े कई मुद्दों को लेकर प्रबंधन का रुख सकारात्मक नहीं है। जिसके विरोध में सेफी ने 9 नवंबर से क्रमबद्ध आंदोलन करने का प्रस्ताव बैठक में पारित किया। कर्मचारी बोनस की राशि बनाने की मांग को लेकर पहले ही आंदोलन कर चुके हैं।

जानिए विरोध का क्रमबद्ध कार्यक्रम

  • 09 नवंबर की शाम 5ः30 बजे के बाद कैंडल मार्च।
  • दीपावली के दिन शाम 7 बजे से 7.15 बजे के मध्य अपने घर की बिजली बंद कर सांकेतिक विरोध।
  • 25 नवंबर को सभी अधिकारी काली पट्टी लगाकर कार्य करेंगे।
  • 01 दिसंबर को सामान्य पाली में सभी अधिकारी सांकेतिक विरोध स्वरूप अपने-अपने कार्यस्थल पर पैदल जाएंगे।

पिछले वर्ष की पीआरपी का भी दिया जाए एडवांस
सेफी काउंसिल ने वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19 के लिए आबंटित पीआरपी का एडवांस अक्टूबर 2019 में दिया गया था तथा शेष राशि का भुगतान एमओयू रेटिंग के बाद होना निश्चित किया गया था। मार्च में एमओयू रेटिंग जारी होने के बाद से अफसर इंतजार कर रहे हैं। काउंसिल सदस्यों ने पीआरपी वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 का एडवांस भी दिवाली से पहले भुगतान करने की मांग की।

तीसरा पे-रिवीजन लागू करे प्रबंधन, की मांग
सेफी काउंसिल ने तीसरा पे-रिविजन को शीघ्र लागू करने की मांग रखी। पिछले 13 वर्षों में 55000 करोड़ का कर पूर्व लाभ सेल ने अर्जित किया। पिछले तीन वर्षों के वित्तीय परिणामों के आधार पर सेल का तीन वर्षों का एवरेज पीबीटी 1917 करोड़ आता है और डीपीई दिशा-निर्देशों के हिसाब से तीसरा पे-रिविजन सेल में तुरंत लागू किया जा सकता है।

जूनियर अधिकारियों का जल्द हो पे-फिक्सेशन
वर्ष 2008-2010 के जूनियर अधिकारियों को पे-अनामली का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सभी इस्पात इकाइयों के अधिकारी संघ 2008-2010 बैच के जूनियर अधिकारियों के पे-फिक्सेशन हेतु एक कमेटी अपना प्रस्ताव बनाकर सेल प्रबंधन के समक्ष अलग से प्रस्तुत करेगी। सेल प्रबंधन ने सेफी के साथ ईडी, कार्मिक कारपोरेट आफिस को त्वरित हल करने को कहा है।

वर्चुअल मीटिंग में नई प्रमोशन पाॅलिसी में संशोधन करने पर चर्चा
10 दिनों का सीएल को दोबारा शुरू करने, अधिकारियों की नई प्रमोशन पालिसी में संशोधन, कोविड-19 से निपटने हेतु बीमा, एचआरए एवं ईएल इनकैशमेंट शासकीय नियमानुसार दोबारा शुरू करने, सेल पेंशन ट्रस्ट में फंड ट्रांसफर, चिकित्सकों के पदनाम, हाऊस लीज, लाइसेंस की मांग समेत कारपोरेट प्रमोशन कवरेज बढ़ाने के विषयों पर सेल प्रबंधन ने चर्चा का विवरण काउंसिल के समक्ष रखा।

इससे पहले साल 2018 में अफसर अंधेरे में मना चुके है अपनी दिवाली
इस बार सेफी कोविड-19 में मृत अफसरों कोर्स श्रद्धांजलि देने के साथ-साथ अपनी मांगों को लेकर प्रबंधन के रवैए के विरोध में दिवाली के दिन 15 मिनट के लिए घर में अंधेरा करेंगे। हालांकि ऐसा करना यह पहला अवसर नहीं होगा। इसके पूर्व 2018 में भी पे रिवीजन को लेकर सेल प्रबंधन का ध्यान आकृष्ट कराने के लिए अफसरों ने दिवाली के दिन 15 मिनट के लिए घर को अंधेरे में किया था।

