आयोजन:एकादशी 25 को, मंगलवार की रात से सुबह तक मुहूर्त, शाम को तुलसी विवाह

भिलाई2 घंटे पहले
  • ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे ने कहा मुहूर्त द्वादर्शी युक्त व उपयुक्त

देवउठनी एकादशी बुधवार को मनाई जाएगी। मंगलवार-बुधवार 25 नवंबर की दरम्यानी रात 2.42 बजे एकादशी तिथि शुरू होगी, जो गुरुवार को 26 नवंबर को सुबह 5.10 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके 1.13 घंटे बाद सूर्योदय होगा। इसकी वजह से ज्योतिषियों और पंचागों ने बुधवार की शाम को ही प्रबोधनी एकादशी मनाने और तुलसी विवाह की परंपरा निभाना उचित बताया है। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे ने बताया कि बुधवार को एकादशी गृहस्थों के लिए है। यह द्वादशी युक्त भी है। मुहूर्त चिंतामणी में भी इसका उल्लेख है। भले ही गुरुवार की सुबह तक एकादशी तिथि है, लेकिन बुधवार को ही तुलसी विवाह की परंपरा निभाई जानी चाहिए। शास्त्रों में कहा गया है यदि सूर्योदय के बाद एकादशी तिथि 16 दंड के अधिक होती है तो उस एकादशी मनाना चाहिए। 25 को सूर्योदय भी एकादशी तिथि को ही हो रहा है। गुरुवार को सूर्योदय के पहले एकादशी तिथि खत्म हो जाएगी। इसमें 16 दंड वाला समीकरण भी नहीं लग रहा है। श्री देव पंचांग में भी बुधवार को ही देव उठनी एकादशी और तुलसी विवाह की परंपरा निभाने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

कृष्ण के ऊखल बंधन का पर्व आंवला नवमी मनाई गई
भगवान कृष्ण के ऊखल बंधन लीला की याद में कार्तिक महीने के शुक्ल पक्ष की नवमी तिथि को आंवला नवमी का पर्व मनाया गया। पुराणों के अनुसार इस तिथि को भगवान कृष्ण ने बाल लीला करते हुए दो यक्षों को मुक्ति प्रदान की थी। उनकी शरारतों से परेशान माता यशोदा ने उन्हें ओखली से बांध दिया था। उसे घसीटते हुए आंगन में लगे दो आंवला के पेड़ के बीच ओखली को फंसाकर भगवान कृष्ण ने दोनों पेड़ों को तोड़ दिया था। दो यक्ष आंवला का पेड़ बनकर अपनी मुक्ति का राह देख रहे थे। भगवान ने दोनों को मुक्ति दिलाई थी। इसी की याद में यह पर्व मनाया गया। शहर में टाउनशिप, पावर हाउस, रिसाली, हुडको, दुर्ग में शिक्षक नगर, कालीबाड़ी, संतराबाड़ी, गंजपारा समेत भिलाई-3, चरोदा आदि स्थानों पर आंवला पेड़ की विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना की गई। पेड़ को मौली धागा बांधकर उसकी सुरक्षा का संकल्प लिया। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी कार्यक्रम हुए।

दो दिनों तक एकादशी का संयोग, लोगों में संशय
मंगलवार की रात से लेकर बुधवार दिनभर और गुरुवार को सूर्योदय के पहले तक एकादशी तिथि है। चूंकि गुरुवार को भी एकादशी का उल्लेख होने की वजह गुरुवार को भी एकादशी होने की बात कर रहे थे। इसकी वजह से लोगों के बीच दुविधा की स्थिति रही। लेकिन ज्योतिषाचार्यों और पंचांगों ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि बुधवार को ही सभी लोगों को देव उठनी एकादशी मनाया जाना ठीक बताया जा रहा है।

अभी विवाह के हैं सिर्फ दो दिन ही लग्न के मुहूर्त
अभी विवाह के सिर्फ दो ही लग्न हैं। अश्विनी नक्षत्र है। 27 नवंबर को सुबह 8.27, दोपहर 1.17 और दोपहर 2.50 बजे है। इसी तरह 10 दिसंबर को चित्रा नक्षत्र है। शाम को 4.31 और शाम को 6.03 मिनट पर शादी के लग्न हैं। इसके बाद सीधे 22 अप्रैल से शादी के लग्न हैं। 10 दिसंबर के बाद गुरु और शुक्र दोनों ग्रह अस्त हो जाएंगे। बीच में पौष (धनार्क) और फाल्गुन (मीनार्क) दो मलमास भी आएंगे।

