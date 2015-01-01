पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संशय न रखें:त्रयोदशी 13 को, शाम को धनतेरस व नरक चौदस पर कर सकते हैं दीपदान

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्रवार शाम 5.59 तक त्रयोदशी, फिर लग जाएगी चतुर्दशी तिथि

धनतेरस (त्रयोदशी) तिथि को लेकर लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति है। अलग-अलग पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद के कारण यह स्थिति बन रही है। कोई धनतेरस को 12 तो कोई 13 नवंबर को मनाने के पक्ष में है। हालांकि पंडित 13 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाना उचित ठहरा रहे हैं। आचार्य पं. मोनू महाराज के अनुसार त्रयोदशी 13 नवंबर (शुक्रवार) को उदया तिथि में रहेगी और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी। इस दिन शाम 5 बजकर 59 मिनट तक त्रयोदशी तिथि है। इसके बाद चतुर्दशी तिथि लगेगी। इस दिन शाम 6 बजे तक धनतेरस की पूजा और दीपदान करना श्रेयस्कर होगा। इसके ठीक बाद 6 से 7 बजे के बीच नरक चौदस का दीपदान कर सकते हैं। क्योंकि गोधूली बेला में दीपदान को श्रेष्ठ माना गया है। आचार्य मोनू महाराज ने बताया कि इस बार नरक चौदस और लक्ष्मी पूजा एक ही दिन 14 नवंबर (शनिवार) को पड़ रही है। इसलिए सुबह के समय में नरक चौदस के दिन रूप चतुर्दशी के निमित्त किया जाने वाला साभ्यंग स्नान, यम के लिए तर्पण और हनुमान जी का दर्शन व पूजन कर सकते हैं। वर्तमान में लोगों में धनतेरस को लेकर संशय की स्थिति है, लेकिन उदया तिथि सर्वमान्य होने के कारण शुक्रवार को मनाया जाएगा।

गुरुवार रात तक है गोवत्स द्वादशी पर्व, फिर त्रयोदशी
आचार्य ने बताया कि गोवत्स द्वादशी 12 नवंबर (गुरुवार) को रात्रि 9.30 बजे तक है। रात्रि 9.30 के बाद त्रयोदशी लग रही है। इसलिए धनतेरस का पर्व 13 नवंबर को मनाना श्रेष्ठ है। साथ ही इस दिन शाम 6 बजे तक 13 दीपदान करें और शाम 6 बजे से 7 बजे के बीच करें। शास्त्रों में और गोधूलि लग्न संध्या 5.30 से रात्रि 7 बजे तक को माना गया है। इसलिए धनतेरस का दीपदान संध्या 5.30 के बाद करें और 6 से 7 के बीच में नरक चौदस का दीपदान करें। पं. मोनू महाराज ने बताया कि इस बार दीप पर्व 4 दिनों का पड़ रहा है। इसलिए भी लोगों में इसे लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति है। 14 नवंबर को लक्ष्मी पूजन किया जाएगा। इसके दूसरे दिन 15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजा व चित्रगुप्त जयंती मनाई जाएगी। इस बार खरीदारी के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त है, जो लाभदायी सिद्ध होगा।

धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को ही क्यों मनाना उचित

  • 12 नवंबर को रात 9.30 बजे तक द्वादशी गोवत्स पर्व रहेगा। 9.31 से त्रयोदशी प्रारंभ होगी, जो 13 नवंबर को शाम 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी। इस दिन प्रदोष काल शाम 5.33 से रात 7.57 बजे तक रहेगा। इसलिए 13 को धनतेरस मनाना श्रेष्ठ है।
  • 12 को धनतेरस मनाई गई तो फिर 13 को नरक चतुर्दशी कैस मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन उदया तिथि में त्रयोदशी तिथि रहेगी, जो शाम तक है।
  • धनतेरस गणेश, लक्ष्मी व कुबेर पूजा का दिन होता है। 13 को सूर्यास्त 5.34 बजे होगा। इसके बाद दो घंटे से अधिक समय तक प्रदोषकाल रहेगा। प्रदोष व्यापिनी त्रयोदशी इसी दिन मनाई जाएगी।
  • भगवान धनवंतरी का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है। 13 को उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी है। इसलिए इसी दिन धनतेरस मनाया जाएगा।

14 को आधी रात तक कर सकते हैं लक्ष्मी पूजन, मुहूर्त व चौघड़िया...

  • शुभ: सुबह 7.30 से 9 बजे तक
  • अभिजीत मुहूर्त: 11.36 से 12.24 तक
  • लाभ: दोप.1.30 - 3 बजे तक
  • अमृत: दोप. 3 - 4.30 बजे तक
  • प्रदोष काल: शाम 4.30 - 6 बजे तक
  • वृष लग्न: शाम 5.22 -7.21 बजे तक
  • मिथुन लग्न: रात्रि 7.21 -9.34 बजे तक
  • सिंह लग्न: रात्रि 11.49 - 1.59 बजे तक
