उच्च शिक्षा:कॉलेजों में नए सत्र की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई हुई शुरू, पहले दिन सिलेबस और इंट्रोडक्शन पर चला सेशन

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
कॉलेजों में अब पढ़ाई शुरू हो गई है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा जारी निर्देश के बाद सोमवार से जिले के बड़े कॉलेजों में ऑनलाइन क्लास ली गई। दुर्ग के साइंस कॉलेज, गर्ल्स कॉलेज के प्राचार्यों ने ऑनलाइन क्लास की शुरुआत छात्रों को कोविड से सुरक्षित रहने के नियमों के साथ की। क्लास टीचरों ने पहले दिन इंट्रोडक्शन और सिलेबस पर चर्चा की।

प्रिंसिपल ने की छात्रों से बात, गंभीरता से पढ़ने
गर्ल्स कॉलेज में प्राचार्य डॉ. सुशील चंद्र तिवारी ने सभी कक्षाओं को ऑनलाइन शुरू करवाया। प्राचार्य डॉ. तिवारी ने सभी छात्राओं को अब गंभीरता से पढ़ाई करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। डॉ. तिवारी ने बताया कि अब रोजाना समय पर ऑनलाइन क्लास लगेगी।

शहर के कुछ कॉलेजों में अब भी कोई तैयारी नहीं
कॉलेजों में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई को लेकर शहर के कुछ कॉलेजों में अब तक कोई पढ़ाई नहीं है। भिलाई के बड़े कॉलेजों में तो टाइम टेबल तक नहीं बना है। इसे लेकर उच्च शिक्षा के अपर संचालक ने कहा है कि प्राचार्यों को मॉनीटरिंग के लिए कहा है।

