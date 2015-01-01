पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन:दुर्ग जिले के सिर्फ 8.6 फीसदी लोगों में ही कोरोना से लड़ने एंटीबॉडी, हर्ड इम्युनिटी डेवलप करने के लिए सभी को लगेगी वैक्सीन

आईसीएमआर के सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट ने कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का रास्ता तैयार कर दिया है। उसकी रिपोर्ट जिले के हर शख्स को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने का संदेश दे रही है। क्योंकि सीरो सर्वे में जिले के 8.6% लोगों में ही कोरोना के विरुद्ध एंटीबॉडी मिली है। इसलिए इस विश्वव्यापी महामारी के विरुद्ध हर्ड इम्युनिटी डेवलप करने के लिए यहां हर व्यक्ति के वैक्सीनेशन की सलाह दी गई है।

आईसीएमआर ने अगस्त-सितंबर 2020 के दौरान प्रदेश के 10 जिलों के रिकवर कोरोना मरीजों कासैंपल लेकर जो रिपोर्ट तैयार की थे। उससे यह बात निकलकर सामने आई है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सबसे ज्यादा 13% रायपुर और सबसे कम जशपुर में 1.5% लोगों में कोरोना के विरुद्ध एंटीबॉडी मिली है। प्रदेश स्तर पर देखें तो 5.5% लोगों में ही एंटीबॉडी का होना पाया गया है। इसलिए कोरोना से बचने हर्ड इम्युनिटी डेवलपमेंट से काफी दूर है।

हर्ड इम्युनिटी के बारे में वह सबकुछ, जो जानना जरूरी

क्या होती है, हर्ड इम्युनिटी: अंग्रेजी शब्द “हर्ड” का अर्थ झुंड है, इसलिए हर्ड इम्युनिटी का मतलब सामूहिक रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता है। इसे जनसंख्या इम्युनिटी भी कहते हैं। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार दुर्ग में 8.61% लोगों में एंटीबॉडी है।

हर्ड इम्युनिटी जरूरी क्यों?: हर वायरस को जिंदा रहने के लिए शरीर की ज़रुरत होती है। अपनी लाइफ के लिए लो-इम्‍यूनिटी वाला शरीर ढूंढता है। जैसे ही उसे वह शरीर मिलता है, उसे संक्रमित कर देता है। इम्युनिटी ठीक रहना जरूरी।

यह कैसे काम करती है?: हर्ड इम्युनिटी वायरस को रोकने में दो तरह से काम करती है। एक तो यह कि 80% लोग अगर अच्‍छे इम्यून सिस्टम वाले हो जाते हैं तो उनसे होकर 20 % लोगों तक वायरस नहीं पहुंच पाएगा।

हर्ड इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के प्रमुख तरीके

इंफेक्शन फैला कर: सर्वे की रिपोर्ट को देखें तो जहां-जहां कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या अधिक रही, वहां-वहां के लोगों में एंटीबॉडी ज्यादा डेवलप हुई है। जैसे मुम्बई में सबसे ज्यादा एंटीबॉडी मिली।

वैक्सीन लगा कर : संबंधित बीमारी के विरुद्ध पर्टिकुलर क्षेत्र में हर्ड इम्युनिटी वैक्सीन लगाकर शीघ्र डेवलप की जाती है। वैक्सीन व्यक्ति में बीमारी से लड़ने की क्षमता पैदा करती है।

सीधी बात- डॉ. एस आर चंद्राकर, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी दुर्ग

जिले में सबसे पहले हेल्थ वर्कर को लगाई जाएगी वैक्सीन

यहां के 8.61% लोगों में ही एंटी बॉडी मिली है। क्या सबको वैक्सीन लगेगी?{{अभी वैक्सीन नहीं आई है।

हमें उसे केवल हेल्थ वर्करों को ही लगाने के निर्देश मिले हैं।केवल हेल्थ वर्करों को ही वैक्सीन लगेगी तो हर्ड इम्युनिटी कैसे डेवलप होगी?

हेल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए उनकी इम्युनिटी नहीं देखनी है। सबको लगानी है।

फरवरी या मार्च तक क्या वैक्सीन आ जाने की संभावना है, सूचना मिली है, क्या?

वैक्सीन कब तक यहां आएगी इस संदर्भ में कोई पुख्ता जानकारी शेयर नहीं की गई है। सभी तैयारियां कर लेने को कहा गया है।

