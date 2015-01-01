पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई गाइडलाइन:छठ पर्व पर केवल पूजा करने वाले ही घाट जाएंगे, तालाबों में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
तस्वीर सेक्टर-2 स्थित छठ मैया सरोवर की है। यहां पर लोग सोमवार सुबह से ही बेदी बनाने पहुंच रहे थे। दोपहर में जैसे ही गाइडलाइन जारी हुई इसके बाद बेदी बनाने वालों की संख्या और बढ़ गई।
  • पहले घर में ही घाट बनाकर पूजा करने दिए थे निर्देश, समाज और समितियों की आपत्ति के बाद सोमवार को निगम में हुई बैठक में लिया निर्णय

ट्विनसिटी में रहने वाले भोजपुरी समाज समेत यूपी, बिहार के लोगों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। छठ पर्व पर श्रद्धालु तालाब में पूजा कर सकेंगे। प्रशासन ने इसके लिए अनुमति दे दी है। हालांकि काेविड-19 का इस पर्व पर भी असर देखने को मिलेगा। इसके लिए कुछ नियम भी तय किए गए हैं, जिसका पालन करते हुए पर्व मनाना होगा। छठ पूजा के दौरान पहले की तरह तालाब में भीड़ नहीं जुटेगी। केवल पूजा करने वाले व्यक्ति ही शामिल होंगे। किसी तरह का मेला नहीं लगेगा। छठ पूजा में किसी प्रकार का जुलूस, सभा, रैली सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा। पूजा में सुबह 6 से 8 बजे तक की ग्रीन पटाखे फोड़ने की अनुमति रहेगी। अन्य किसी तरह का प्रदूषण फैलाने वाला पटाखा नहीं फोड़ा जाएगा। शासन की गाइड लाइन का पालन करने और भक्तों को इसके लिए जागरूक करने की जिम्मेदारी छठ पूजा समितियों को दी गई है। नियमों का पालन नहीं होने की स्थिति में कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। छठ पर्व 20 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। सोमवार को निगम में एडीएम प्रकाश सर्वे, एएसपी रोहित झा व विधायक देवेंद्र के प्रतिनिधि एमआईसी मेंबर लक्ष्मीपति राजू के नेतृत्व में समाज व समिति प्रमुखों की बैठक हुई। जिसमें प्रशासन ने फैसला लिया।

पहले तालाबों में आयोजन के लिए थी मनाही
छठ पूजा को लेकर सोमवार को जिला प्रशासन के अफसरों के साथ छठ समितियों के पदाधिकारियों की बैठक हुई। जिसमें नियमों के पालन के साथ पर्व मनाने का निर्णय लिया। पहले तालाबों में आयोजन के लिए मनाही कर दी गई थी। जिस पर समिति पदाधिकारियों ने जनप्रतिनिधियों से चर्चा की थी। प्रशासन को भी जनभावनाओं से अवगत कराया। इसके बाद कलेक्टर डॉ. भुरे की पहल के बाद प्रशासन ने गाइडलाइन बदली।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का कराएंगे पालन: समिति
बैठक में समिति पदाधिकारियों ने आश्वस्त किया कि वे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन के साथ ही मास्क और सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग भी सुनिश्चित कराएंगे। एडीएम प्रकाश सर्वे ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए तालाब किनारे मार्किंग आदि कराने के निर्देश दिए। एएसपी रोहित झा ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के संबंध में चर्चा की। समिति पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि केवल पूजा करने वाले ही घाट में जाएंगे। भीड़ न हो निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

तालाब में क्रमवार छठ पूजा करेंगे श्रद्धालु
बैठक में यह भी तय किया गया कि पूजा स्थलों में पान, गुटखा आदि खाकर थूकना प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। तालाब परिसर में निश्चित दूरी पर ही लोग क्रमवार पूजा करेंगे। आयोजनकर्ता कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ शासन द्वारा काेविड-19 से सुरक्षा के लिए जारी निर्देशों और 4 जून के अंतर्गत एसओपी का पालन अनिवार्य रूप से होगा। नियमों का पालन नहीं होने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

