भिलाई2 दिन पहले
  • शहर में अलग-अलग जगहों पर मैराथन दौड़, समाज, संस्थाओं के लोग, जनप्रतिनिधि व अफसर हुए शामिल

सेहत के प्रति जागरूकता का प्रदर्शन करते हुए रविवार को ट्विनसिटी के लोग सड़कों पर खूब दौड़े। शहर की सामाजिक संस्थाओं, संगठनों से लेकर जनप्रतिनिधियों और अफसरों तक ने इसमें बड़े उत्साह से हिस्सा लिया। दिव्यांग भी पीछे नहीं रहे। अवसर प्रदेश में सरकार के दाे साल पूरे होने का था। इस वर्चुअल मैराथन में सभी ने अलग-अलग जगहों पर बिना भीड़ इकट्ठा किए दौड़ लगाई। हाथों में छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्शे का मशाल लिए सभी ने अच्छी सेहत, खुशहाल प्रदेश का संदेश भी दिया। सुबह 6 से 11 बजे तक यह सिलसिला चलता रहा। सबसे खास बात यह रही कि लोगों ने दौड़ लगाने के साथ ही अपनी फोटो खींचकर उसे सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड कर खुशी जाहिर की। सोशल मीडिया में दिनभर वर्चुअल मैराथन ट्रेंड में रहा। रजिस्टर्ड लोगों के अलावा भी नागरिकों ने इसमें हिस्सा लिया।

गृहमंत्री, विधायक व अधिकारी शामिल
वर्चुअल मैराथन में गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साह, विधायक अरूण वोरा, भिलाई विधायक देवेंद्र यादव, दुर्ग मेयर धीरज बाकलीवाल, संभागायुक्त टीसी महावर, आईजी विवेकानंद सिन्हा, कलेक्टर डाॅ. सर्वेश्वर नरेंद्र भुरे, एसपी प्रशांत ठाकुर, अपर कलेक्टर प्रकाश सर्वे, बीबी पंचभाई, एएसपी रोहित झा व अन्य शामिल हुए।

नदी किनारे दौड़े पुलिसकर्मी व खिलाड़ी
पुलिस कर्मियों ने शिवनाथ नदी के किनारे दौड़ किया। अर्जुन अवार्ड विजेता बाक्सर राजेंद्र प्रसाद, वालीबाल खिलाड़ी शिखर सिंह व अन्य दिग्गज खिलाड़ी शामिल हुए। इनमें 100 फीसदी लक्ष्मीकांत सिर्के ने सबका ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा। वे साल 2015 में खुद 26 हजार किमी कार चलाने का रिकार्ड भी बना चुके हैं।

गांवों में भी हुआ आयाेजन
उतई|ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी वर्चुअल मैराथन का आयोजन हुआ। उतई के कॉलेज मैदान में नपं अध्यक्ष डीकेन्द्र हिरवानी, उपाध्यक्ष रविन्द्र वर्मा, पार्षद बीरेंद्र गोस्वामी, प्रदीप पाटिल व नागरिकों ने दाैड़ लगाई।

फ्रीडम विद टार्च की थीम पर बनाया गया वीडियो
दूरदर्शन पर 90 के दौर में ओलंपिक के ठीक पहले एक छोटा सा सांग दिखाया जाता था फ्रीडम विद टार्च। इस थीम पर एक वीडियो यहां भी तैयार किया गया। वीडियो को जिले के सभी प्रमुख लैंडमार्क्स में होने वाली एक्टिविटी दिखाई गई है। सुंदर कलाकृतियों से सजे लोककला पथ के अलावा बीएसपी प्रवेश द्वार, वाय शेप ब्रिज, शिवनाथ के किनारे, गौठानों में, स्टेडियम को शूट किया गया।

