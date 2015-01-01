पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:जिले में रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही पटाखे फोड़ने की अनुमति

भिलाई3 घंटे पहले
  • बढ़ते प्रदूषण व कोविड-19 के चलते प्रशासन का आदेश

आज लक्ष्मी पूजा है। घर-घर उत्सव और उल्लास का माहौल है। कोरोना के इस काल में बहुत कुछ बदल गया है। दीपावली पर भी इसका असर पड़ा है। जिला प्रशासन ने पर्व के लिए गाईड लाइन जारी की है, जिसमें पटाखे फोड़ने का समय तय किया गया है। रात में सिर्फ दो घंटे 8 से 10 बजे तक ही आतिशबाजी की अनुमति होगी। यह आदेश बढ़ती ठंड और कोरोना संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए जारी किया गया है। आदेश का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ प्रदूषण निवारण बोर्ड के नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वैसे भी पिछले पांच साल का रिकार्ड है कि दीपावली के पर्व पर होने वाली आतिशबाजी के कारण सामान्य दिनों की तुलना में प्रदूषण की मात्रा बढ़ जाती है। पर्यावरण बोर्ड द्वारा हर त्योहार के बाद प्रदूषण की जांच की जाती है। पटाखों में बारूद के कण होते हैं। इसके फूटने से धूल के कण भी उड़ते हैं। यह सांस लेने के दौरान नाक के जरिए शरीर में प्रवेश करते हैं। यह सांस संबंधी बीमारियों के कारक होते हैं। यह 74 प्रतिशत के करीब होनी चाहिए, जो हर साल बढ़ी है। इसी प्रकार एसओ (सल्फर डाइ आक्साइड) 9 व एनओ नाइट्रोजन डाइ ऑक्साइड 8 के करीब होनी चाहिए। कलेक्टर डॉ. सर्वेश्वर नरेंद्र भूरे ने भी लोगों से जागरूक बनकर पर्व मनाने और सुरक्षित रहने का संदेश दिया है।

बिजली संबंधित शिकायतों पर इन नंबरों पर कर सकते हैं फोन
नेहरू नगर: नेहरू नगर, विद्या विहार, कोसानगर, प्रियदर्शनी परिसर, स्मृति नगर।
नंबर: 6269506768, 07882292280, 07882291468

कोहका: कोहका, हाउसिंग बोर्ड, जुनवानी, दुर्गानगर, अयप्पा नगर, हाउसिंग बोर्ड, कोहका।
नंबर: 2295064, 6269506766, 6269506767

सुपेला: चौहान स्टेट, सुपेला, आकाशगंगा, दक्षिण गंगोत्री, संजय नगर, सुपेला, रामनगर, गुरुनानक नगर, कैंप-1
नंबर:2295809, 269506749, 9644503435, 6269506731

वैशालीनगर: वैशालीनगर, गुरुनानक नगर, सुंदरनगर, चंद्रनगर, कैलाश नगर, कुरुद, अटल आवास, ढाँचा भवन, हाउसिंग बोर्ड, बाबा दीपसिंह नगर, शांतिनगर।
नंबर: 07882294800, 07882295169, 6269506764, 6269506761

रूआबांधा: रिसाली, मैत्रीकुंज, प्रगति नगर, कृष्णा टॉकिज रोड, शक्ति विहार, हिंद नगर, आशीष नगर, स्टेशन मरोदा, दया नगर, शांतिकुंज।
नंबर: 07882279484, 6269506754

फरीदनगर: फरीदनगर, अयप्पा नगर, मुरुम खदान, राधिका नगर सहित अन्य जगह शामिल हैं।
नंबर: 6269506772

हुडको व तालपुरी: एमआईजी-2, एमआईजी-1, रेलवे केबीन, नगर संभाग, नगर वृत्त दुर्ग, तालपुरी, गांधी चौक, कुंदापारा, झिरीयापारा।
नंबर: 07882249256

स्मृति नगर: स्मृतिनगर, चौहान टाउन, ग्रीन वैली, खम्हरिया, राॅयल ग्रीन, पुष्पक नगर, आनंद नगर, अयोध्या विहार।
नंबर: 6269506770

जरूरत पड़ने पर आपकी मदद के लिए ये हैं तैयार

  • फॉयर ब्रिगेड-0788-2320120
  • पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम-07888883151
  • दुर्ग निगम-1100, 078822148
  • भिलाई निगम-1100
  • भिलाई-चरोदा - 1100

आतिशबाजी करते समय हाथ सैनिटाइज न करें: तिवारी
स्पर्श अस्पताल के हृदय रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. जय तिवारी ने कहा कि सैनिटाइजर में अल्कोहल रहता है। अत: आतिशबाजी करते समय सैनिटाइजर न लगाएं। इससे झुलसने की आशंका बनी रहती है। कोरोना को देखते हुए सबसे जरूरी है मास्क और दो गज दूरी। इसका जरूर पालन करें। जिन्हें सांस लेने में तकलीफ होती है वह धूल और बारूद की गंध से दूर रहें। इससे एलर्जी की भी शिकायत हो सकती है। इस लिए पटाखे चलाने के दौरान इन बातों का विशेष ध्यान रखने की जरूरत हम सभी को है।

