मिलेगी सुविधा:दिसंबर से जिला अस्पताल में शुरू होगी प्लान सर्जरी, हो रही तैयारी

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
  • पुरानी ओटी और वार्ड की कर रहे सफाई

8 माह बाद जिला अस्पताल में एक बार फिर प्लान सर्जरी शुरू होने जा रही है। 23 मार्च को जिले में पहला कोरोना मरीज मिलने के बाद से यह पूरी तरह से बंद कर दी गई थी। इमरजेंसी को छोड़ कोई ऑपरेशन नहीं किए जा रहे थे। अंधत्व निवारण, परिवार नियोन जैसी अन्य योजनाओं का बंटाधार हो गया था। ऐसे में जिला प्रशासन ने फिर से इसे शुरू करने का फैसला लिया है। जिला अस्पताल में चूंकि निर्माण का कार्य चल रहा है, इसलिए उसके निर्देशों अनुसार प्लान सर्जरी शुरू करने में 15 दिनों का समय लगना तय है। सीएस डॉ. पी बाल किशोर ने सर्जरी शुरू करने के लिए हालांकि पुरानी ओटी की सफाई के साथ ही आंख व अन्य सर्जरी के मरीजों के लिए अलग वार्ड तैयार करने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं, लेकिन निर्माण कार्य करने वाली संस्था ने इसके लिए 15 दिनों को समय मांगा है। इस तरह दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह से जिला अस्पताल में मोतियाबिंद के ऑपरेशन के साथ ही अन्य ऑपरेशन की गुंजाइश बन गई है। मार्च में जिले में कोरेाना का मरीज मिलने के बाद आने वाले 15 दिनों के भीतर जिला अस्पताल के साथ ही अन्य सरकारी अस्पताल में प्लान सर्जरी को टाल दिया गया था। इस संदर्भ में प्रधानमंत्री व अन्य के द्वारा अपील भी की गई थी। इसका असर यह हुआ कि करीब 8 माह में जिला अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी सर्जरी को छोड़कर एक भी सर्जरी नहीं हई। अब फिर से शुरू करने जा रहे हैं।

प्लान सर्जरी नहीं होने से कौन-कौन से कार्यक्रम ज्यादा हो रहे प्रभावित, जानिए...
मोतियाबिंद के सात माह से ऑपरेशन बंद
प्लान सर्जरी ठप पड़ जाने से सात माह में जिले के एक भी सरकारी अस्पताल में मोतियाबिंद का ऑपरेशन नहीं हुआ है। पिछले साल तक हर नए वित्तीय वर्ष के शुरूआती 8 माह में औसतन 5000 ऑपरेशन हो जाया करते थे, इस साल निजी अस्पताल में 1111 ही ऑपरेशन हुआ है।

नसबंदी के ऑपरेशन भी पूरी तरह लॉक
परिवार नियोजन योजना के तहत किए जाने वाले नसबंदी के ऑपरेशन भी सात माह से पूरी तरह बंद हो गए हैं। जबकि पिछले साल के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, जिले में पुरूष और महिलाओं को मिलाकर औसतन 1500 लोगों की नसबंदी होती रही है। इस साल 8 माह में केवल 78 हो पाई है।

सर्जरी शुरू करने में ये दो बड़ी अड़चने बरकरार : जिला अस्पताल में प्लान सर्जरी शुरू करने में कंस्ट्रक्शन के अलावां दो बड़ी अड़चने अब भी बरकारा है। इसमें से एक बेहोशनी के डॉक्टरों की कमी सबसे अहम है। क्योंकि अपने यहां इस विधा के जो चार डॉक्टर हैं, उनमें से एक होम आईसोलेशन देख रही हैं, दूसरे सुपेला के शास्त्री अस्पताल के प्रभारी हैं, तीसरे डॉक्टर कोविड अस्पताल में बतौर विशेषज्ञ सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। चौथी डॉक्टर एमसीएच में इमरजेंसी सीजेरियन देखती है। इनके अलावा जो सबसे सीनीयर डॉक्टर हैं, वह अगले माह रिटायर्ड हो रहे हैं।

मोतियाबिंद के ऑपरेशन के लिए यहां दिखाना होगा
मोतियाबिंद के ऑपरेशन के लिए जिला अस्पताल में ओपीडी शुरू कर दी गई है। यहां तैनात दोनों डॉक्टर के साथ ही सुपेला के शासकीय अस्प्ताल की डॉक्टर भी इसके लिए मरीजों को पंजीकृत कर रही हैं। दोनों अस्पतालों में जितने लोगों की सूची तैयार हो जाएगी, आगे की अलग-अलग तारीखों में क्रमवार उनके ऑपरेशन होंगे।

प्लान सर्जरी रूटीन ओपीडी में देखकर डॉ. तय करेंगे
काई भी प्लान सर्जरी रूटीन ओपीडी में देखकर ही डॉ. तय करेंगे। इसके लिए भी संबंधित को डेली ओपीडी में सर्जन को दिखाना होगा। जिला अस्पताल मेें तैनात एक मात्र डॉक्टर ही तय करेंगी। आर्थों सर्जरी में जनरल सर्जरी की अपेक्षा कम समय लगेगा। जनरल सर्जरी में लंबी तारीख मिलेगी।

प्लान सर्जरी शुरू कर रहे, ओटी की सफाई हो रही
"सात माह से रुकी प्लान सर्जरी शुरू करने की प्लानिंग बना ली गई है। इसके लिए मैंने कांट्रेक्टर को पुरानी ओटी की सफाई के साथ ही दो अलग-अलग वार्ड को भी साफ-सुथरा करने को कहा है। 15 दिनों के भीतर मोतियाबिंद के ऑपरेशन के साथ ही अन्य प्लान सर्जरी भी शुरू कर देंगे।"
-डॉ. पी बालकिशोर, सिविल सर्जन, जिला अस्पताल, दुर्ग

