ऑल सोल्स डे:चर्च में मृत परिजनों के लिए की प्रार्थना, कब्र को फूलों से सजाया फिर कैंडल जलाकर किया नमन

  • कैथोलिक ईसाई समुदाय ने निभाई परंपरा, कब्रिस्तान में नहीं हुआ आयोजन

ट्विनसिटी में कैथोलिक समुदाय के ईसाई धर्मावलंबियों ने ऑल सोल्स डे मनाया। सोमवार सुबह से ही नेहरू नगर स्थित क्रिश्चियन कब्रिस्तान में समुदाय के लोगों ने अपने पूर्वजों की कब्र पर फूल चढ़ाए, मोमबत्ती जलाई और वहां बैठकर उन्हें याद किया। लोगों ने भावुक होकर मृतात्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना की। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते कब्रिस्तान में सामूहिक आयोजन नहीं किया गया। दुर्ग, भिलाई, वैशाली नगर व टाउनशिप क्षेत्र के लोगों ने अपने-अपने पास के कैथोलिक चर्च में पहुंचकर अपने मृत परिजनों के लिए विशेष प्रार्थना की। इसके बाद अलग-अलग समय पर कब्रिस्तान पहुंचकर वहां क्रब्र पर फूल चढ़ाए। इस बार प्रेयर के लिए कब्रिस्तान में पादरी भी मौजूद नहीं रहे। यहां पर व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए कब्रिस्तान कमेटी ने वालेंटियर भी तैनात किए थे, जिन्होंने आने वाले लोगों को मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग में प्रार्थना करवाई। हर साल 2 नवंबर के दिन ईसाई समुदाय में ऑल सोल्स डे मनाने की परंपरा है। कैथोलिक चर्च सेक्टर-6, शांतिनगर, रिसाली, पावर हाउस, पद्मनाभपुर दुर्ग, करुणा चर्च नंदिनी रोड में सुबह 6.45 और शाम को 6.15 बजे विशेष प्रार्थना की गई। यहां भी भीड़ नहीं जुटाई गई।

चर्च व कब्रिस्तान में एक साथ नहीं हुए इकट्ठा, मानीटरिंग भी हुई
इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते आयोजन का स्वरूप बदला नजर आया। इस बार लोग कब्रिस्तान में एकसाथ इकट्ठा नहीं हुए। सभी अपने-अपने क्षेत्र के चर्च में प्रार्थना के बाद अलग-अलग समय पर कब्रिस्तान जाकर मृत परिजनों को याद किया। भिलाई-दुर्ग मसीह कल्याण समिति, नेहरू नगर कब्रिस्तान के समन्वयक अरूण स्वामी ने बताया कि सुबह से लेकर शाम तक बड़ी संख्या में लोग यहां पहुंचे, लेकिन भीड़ नहीं जुटने दी गई। बीते साल तक कब्रिस्तान में करीब 1 हजार से ज्यादा लोग केवल दो घंटे में यहां प्रार्थना के लिए जुटते थे।

परंपरा भी जागरूकता के साथ निभाई
अपनी परंपरा में कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन करने में समुदाय के लोगों ने जागरूकता दिखाई। लोग मास्क पहनकर कब्रिस्तान पहुंचे। सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करते रहे। कब्रों को फूलों से सजाया गया था। एक दिन पहले रविवार को ही यहां सफाई की गई थी। ट्विनसिटी में कैथोलिक ईसाई समुदाय के लोगों की अच्छी-खासी तादाद है। लगभग सभी परिवार हर साल नेहरू नगर कब्रिस्तान में पहुंचते हैं। दुर्ग से भी लोग यहां आए।

जानिए, क्यों मनाते हैं यह खास दिन
ईसाई समुदाय के जानकारों के अनुसार इस दिन स्वर्ग में बैठे उनके अपने लोगों की आत्माएं उनके लिए दुआ करती हैं। वो इस बात का अहसास दिलाती हैं कि वे बेहद खुश हैं। दरअसल ऑल सोल्स डे फ्रांस की देन है, जिसे 998 ईसा पूर्व में पहली बार मनाया गया था। माना जाता है कि इसकी शुरुआत बेहद छोटे स्तर पर हुई थी, लेकिन एक दशक के अंदर ये दिन विश्वभर में मनाया जाने लगा।

