एग्जाम अपडेट:दिसंबर में प्री मॉडल तो जनवरी में प्री बोर्ड के एग्जाम

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
  • ट्विनसिटी के स्कूलों में हाफ ईयरली एग्जाम पूरा, आगामी दिनों में पैरेंट्स की भूमिका होगी अहम

सीबीएसई के स्कूलों में इस बार का शेड्यूल कोरोना के कारण पिछड़ गया है। हालांकि कोर्स कम करने से छात्रों को थोड़ी राहत जरूर मिली है। लेकिन एग्जाम को लेकर अभी तक स्पष्ट आदेश नहीं है। स्कूलों ने दिसंबर और जनवरी में होने वाले प्री मॉडल और प्री बोर्ड का शेड्यूल बना लिया है। ट्विनसिटी के स्कूलों में हाल ही में अर्धवार्षिक की परीक्षा पूरी हुई है। इसके बाद अब कोर्स की तैयारी के साथ ही स्कूलों ने प्री मॉडल और प्री बोर्ड का शेड्यूल तैयार किया है। यह दोनों एग्जाम तय समय पर होंगे। स्कूल न खुलने से सबसे ज्यादा समस्या 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्रों को हो रही है। बोर्ड की तैयारी ऑनलाइन करना बच्चों को परेशान भी कर रहा है।

कोर्स कम होने से छात्रों को राहत भी महसूस हुई
कोरोना काल के दौर में अब तक स्कूल नहीं खुल सके हैं। ऐसे में ऑनलाइन ही कोर्स पूरा कराने में काफी परेशानी हो रही थी। जिसे देखते हुए सीबीएसई ने पहले ही 30 प्रतिशत कोर्स कम कर दिया था। इसके बाद सीबीएसई 10 प्रतिशत और कोर्स करने की तैयारी कर रहा है। इसका नोटिफिकेशन फिलहाल नहीं आया है। लेकिन अगर 10 प्रतिशत कोर्स और कम हो जाते हैं तो बच्चों को सिर्फ 60 प्रतिशत कोर्स की ही तैयारी एग्जाम के लिए करनी होगी। नए शेड्यूल से छात्रों ने राहत भी महसूस की है।

चल रही ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कोर्स पर फोकस्ड वर्किंग
सीबीएसई आब्जर्वर विपिन झा ने बताया कि अभी स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चल रही है। कोर्स को पूरा कराया जा रहा है। लेकिन फिलहाल अभी पैरेंट्स की टीचर है। क्योंकि पैरेंट्स बच्चों के साथ है। इस बार पैरेंट्स की भी जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि वो अपने बच्चों को बोर्ड एग्जाम की तैयारी उसी लेवल पर कराएं जिस लेवल पर स्कूलों में तैयारी कराई जाती है। स्कूल में फेस टू फेस टीचर होने से अलग ही प्रभाव पड़ता है। वह माहौल ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई में नहीं हो पाता है। इसलिए पैरेंट्स को भी अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझनी होगी।

20 नवंबर से स्कूल खोलने शासन को लिखा पत्र
बोर्ड एग्जाम को लेकर स्कूल के साथ पैरेंट्स भी चिंतित है। बताया जा रहा है कि निजी स्कूलों ने पैरेंट्स से चर्चा कर 20 नवंबर से स्कूल खोलने की मांग पत्र लिखकर भी की थी। इधर सीबीएसई के दूसरे स्टेट में स्कूल भी या तो खुल गए हैं या इसी माह से खोलने की तैयारी की जा रही है। स्कूलों को चिंता है कि बोर्ड एग्जाम से पहले अगर स्कूल नहीं खुले तो सबसे ज्यादा 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्रों को समस्या होगी। इसलिए स्कूलों ने शासन से मार्गदर्शन मांगा है। आगामी दिनों में यह भी तय होना है।

हाफ ईयरली एग्जाम का शेड्यूल पूरा, अपडेट लिया
सीबीएसई ने सभी स्कूलों में तय समय तक हाफ ईयरली एग्जाम को पूरा करने कहा था। ट्विनसिटी के सभी स्कूलों में इस आदेश के बाद अर्धवार्षिक की परीक्षाएं पूरी कर ली गई है। टीचर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के माध्यम से ही बच्चों को आगे की तैयारी करवा रहे हैं। सीबीएसई आब्जर्वर विभा झा ने बताया कि एग्जाम से पहले बच्चों को हर टॉपिक बेहतर तरीके से समझाया जा रहा है। समस्या होने पर छात्रों से तुरंत संपर्क कर उन्हें सही जानकारी दी जा रही है। पैरेंट्स से सिलेबस को लेकर अपडेट भी लिया गया है।

