आयोजन:जनसमस्या निवारण शिविर शुरू, पहले दिन 68 आवेदन

पाटनएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर पंचायत पाटन के वार्डों में सोमवार से जनसमस्या निवारण शिविर की शुरुआत हुई। पहले दिन वार्ड क्रमांक 1 व 2 के लिए शहीद वीर नारायण सिंह भवन में शिविर लगाया गया। इसमें नपं अध्यक्ष भूपेंद्र कश्यप, सीएमओ योगेश उपाध्याय, पार्षद 2 मोहन देवांगन की मौजूदगी में लोगों की समस्याएं सुनकर उसका निराकरण किया गया। इस दौरान कई लोगों ने आवेदन देकर विभिन्न मांगें भी रखी, जिसे सबंधित विभाग को प्रेषित किया जाएगा। शिविर में वार्ड 1 से 37 मांग और 1 शिकायत का आवेदन मिला। वहीं वार्ड 2 से 27 मांग और 3 शिकायत के आवेदन लोगांे ने दिए। नपं के कर्मचारी जलज सावर्णी, टोकेश्वर डोंगरवार, अशोक खापरे, नेमसिंह भारद्वाज, प्रेम प्रकाश शर्मा मौजूद थे। शिविर के आयोजन को लेकर सभी विभाग के प्रमुखों को पत्र लिखकर जानकारी दी गई थी, लेकिन सिर्फ नगर पंचायत के ही कर्मचारी पहुंचे। अन्य विभागों के जिम्मेदार अनुपस्थित रहे। इससे कई आवेदनों का मौके पर निराकरण नहीं किया जा सका। नगर पंचायत द्वारा जारी जनसमस्या निवारण शिविर 3 नवंबर को वार्ड 3 व 5 के लोगों के लिए अखरा कला मंच और अखरा बस्ती स्थित कलामंच में लगेगा। 4 नवंबर को वार्ड क्रमांक 6 व 7 के लिए प्राथमिक शाला व साहू सदन में शिविर आयोजित है। इसी तरह रोजाना अलग-अलग वार्डों के लिए रोस्टर तैयार किया गया है।

