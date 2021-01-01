पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोर्ड की तैयारी:10वीं और 12वीं एग्जाम की तैयारी आसान करने प्रश्न बैंक जारी, इसी आधार पर पूछे जाएंगे सवाल

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
  • जिला शिक्षा विभाग दुर्ग ने संयुक्त संचालक को बैठक में दी जानकारी

फरवरी के दूसरे सप्ताह से जिले के हाई और हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल खोले जा सकते हैं। इसके लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। संयुक्त संचालक आशुतोष चावरे ने बैठक लेकर इस आशय की जानकारी दी। बैठक में डीईओ प्रवास सिंह बघेल ने अवगत कराया कि बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के लिए प्रश्न बैंक तैयार किया गया है, जिसमें पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्नों व परीक्षा के पैटर्न के बारे में जानकारी दी गई है। इससे छात्रों को राहत मिलेगी।

स्टूडेंट्स की सुविधा को ध्यान रखकर किया तय
जिला शिक्षा विभाग ने 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्र-छात्राओं की सुविधा के लिए प्रश्न बैंक बनाया है। इसमें बोर्ड में पूछे जाने वाले सवालों और उसके पैटर्न की जानकारी दी जा रही है। साथ ही उत्तर लिखने के तरीके भी बताए जाएंगे। उन्हें पूछे गए सवालों के जवाब लिखने में सहुलियत होगी।

अंग्रेजी स्कूलों को चलाने के संदर्भ में हुई चर्चा
बैठक के दौरान अंग्रेजी मीडियम स्कूलों के प्राचार्यों को भी आमंत्रित किया गया था। उनसे स्कूलों को संचालित करने के संदर्भ में उनकी राय ली गई। चावरे ने कहा कि शुल्क ही सबसे बड़ी बात नहीं होती बल्कि पढ़ाने की तकनीक और परीक्षा के नतीजे भी बहुत मायने रखते हैं।

यूनिट टेस्ट और पीटीए पर भी दिया गया जोर
अंग्रेजी मीडियम स्कूलों की ओर बच्चों और उनके अभिभावकों को आकर्षित करने, परीक्षा की तैयारी और अपडेट पर विचार किया गया, ताकि शासकीय स्कूल के बच्चे नीट, जेईई मेंस समेत इसी तरह के अन्य प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर सकें। यूनिट टेस्ट व पीटीए पर भी दिया बैठक में जोर दिया गया।

