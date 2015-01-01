पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएचडी:नौ कॉलेजों में खोले जाएंगे रिसर्च सेंटर, उनके सहयोग के लिए 88 शोध निदेशक भी रहेंगे

भिलाई2 दिन पहले
  • प्रत्येक विषय में रिसर्च सेंटर खोलने का लक्ष्य, कॉलेज कर सकते हैं आ‌वेदन

सलेक्टेड विषयों पर रिसर्च के क्षेत्र में बेहतर कार्य करने के लिए दुर्ग यूनिवर्सिटी ने कॉलेजों को रिसर्च सेंटर बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। डीयू 9 कॉलेजों में रिसर्च सेंटर तैयार करेगा। इनमें दुर्ग सेे कल्याण कॉलेज सेक्टर-7, सेंट थॉमस कॉलेज रुआबांधा, शासकीय काॅलेज वैशाली नगर, शासकीय कॉलेज धमधा, शासकीय कॉलेज उतई और स्वामी स्वरूपानंद कॉलेज हुड़को हैं। राजनांदगांव से कमला देवी राठी कन्या कॉलेज और दिग्विजय कॉलेज शामिल है। शोध निदेशक बनने 5 जिलों के 88 प्रोफेसरों ने आवेदन किया है।

जानिए.... कैसे शोधार्थी करेंगे रिसर्च सेंटर में शोध
यूनिवर्सिटी पीएचडी प्रवेश की परीक्षा हर साल आयोजित करती है। इस साल जनवरी में भी पीएचडी प्रवेश परीक्षा होनी है। प्रवेश परीक्षा पास करने के बाद रिसर्च सेंटर में रेग्युलर छात्र के रुप में प्रवेश लेंगे। जहां हर 6 माह में छात्रों को शुल्क जमा करना होगा। 6 माह नियमित कक्षाएं लगेंगी। 6 माह के अंदर ही पीएचडी कोर्स वर्क पूरा करना होगा। इसके बाद यूनिवर्सिटी छात्रों की कोर्स वर्क की परीक्षा लेगी। परीक्षा में पास होने के बाद छात्रों का रिसर्च आरडीसी की बैठक में इसका पंजीयन होगा।

इन छात्रों को मिलेगी प्रवेश परीक्षा से छूट
शोध कार्य करने के लिए सबसे पहले छात्रों को पीएचडी प्रवेश परीक्षा पास करना होगा। लेकिन शासकीय कॉलेजों के शिक्षकों, निजी महाविद्यालयों में धारा-28 के शिक्षक, जेआरएफ, नेट, सेट, गेट परीक्षा पास करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को पीएचडी प्रवेश परीक्षा में बैठने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी।

1 प्रोफेसर 8 शोधार्थियों को एक साथ करा सकेंगे शोध
जिन कॉलेजों में सेंटर बनाए गए हैं वहां शोध करने वाले शोधार्थियों को शोध निदेशक के मार्गदर्शन में शोध करना होगा। नियम के अनुसार सेंटर में प्राध्यापक कुल 8 शोधार्थियों को शोध करा सकते हैं। वहीं एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर 6 और सहायक प्राध्यापक एक समय में 4 शोधार्थियों को शोध करा सकते हैं।

भविष्य में और भी सेंटर खोलने की प्लानिंग चल रही
"इसके लिए अभी भी कॉलेजों से आवेदन मंगाए गए हैं। आगे भी अलग-अलग विषयों में रिसर्च सेंटर खोलने की प्लानिंग है। शिक्षकों को भी शोध निदेशक बनने के लिए आवेदन मंगाए गए हैं।"
-डॉ. अरुणा पल्टा, कुलपति, दुर्ग विवि

