कोरोना:1116 लोगों के सैंपल लिए, 96 मिले संक्रमित, एक भी मौत नहीं

भिलाईएक दिन पहले
सोमवार को जिले में 98 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। नए मरीजों से कुल कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 16117 हो गई है। इनमें 14548 मरीज रिकवर हो गए हैं। अब यहां कुल 1135 एक्टिव मरीज ही हैं। नवंबर के पहले दिन लिए गए 543 सैंपलों के समानांतर 44 पॉजिटिव मरीज और दूसरे दिन 1116 सैंपलों के समानांतर 98 मरीज मिले हैं। इससे पहले के दो माह क्रमश: सितंबर में 8224 और अक्टूबर में 4539 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। सोमवार को जिले में एक भी कोरोना मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है।

कोविड अस्पताल के प्रभारी अधिकारी बदले गए
सीएमएचओ डॉ. गंभीर सिंह ने सोमवार को सरकारी कोविड अस्पताल के प्रभारी को बदल दिया है। डॉ. सुगम सावंत की जगह उन्होंने डॉ. अनिल शुक्ला को इसका नया प्रभारी बनाया है। इसके लिए डॉ. सावंत ने उम्र का हवाला देते हुए अपने दायित्वों से मुक्त करने का निवेदन किया था।

