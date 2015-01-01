पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व बाल दिवस:स्कूली बच्चों ने पुलिस और पंचायत का जाना काम

पाटन/सेलूद5 घंटे पहले
  • यूनिसेफ इंडिया और संस्था ने मिलकर बच्चों के आईक्यू लेवल को बढ़ाने के लिए तैयार किया टूर

बच्चों को सफल भविष्य के लिए प्रेरित करने और बाल अधिकारों से अवगत करवाने यूनिसेफ इंडिया एवं मीडिया कलेक्टिव फॉर चाइल्ड राइट द्वारा विश्व बाल दिवस पर बुधवार को ग्राम पंचायत तरीघाट में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। यहां बच्चों ने पंचायत के विभिन्न कार्यों के बारे में जाना। सरपंच अशोक साहू ने उन्हें पंचायत द्वारा किए जाने वाले कार्यों की जानकारी दी। ग्राम विकास में उनकी राय भी ली। जब बच्चों से पूछा गया कि यदि आप सरपंच होते तो क्या करते, उन्होंने कहा कि वे सरपंच बनने पर गांव में पहली प्राथमिकता स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा और स्वच्छता को देंगे। बच्चों की हाजिर जवाबी ने सभी प्रभावित किया। इस दौरान मौके पर एमसीसीआर मेंबर संदीप मिश्रा, तृषा साहू, दीक्षा, भूमि, पायल आदि उपस्थित थे। इसी तरह संस्था के एमसीसीआर सदस्य किशन हिरवानी स्कूली बच्चों को थाने की गतिविधियों से अवगत कराने उताई थाना ले गए, जहां पुलिस कर्मियों ने बच्चों की प्रत्येक शंकाओं का समाधान किया।

थाने में पुलिस के प्रतीक चिन्ह के बारे में बताया
थाना परिसर में उपनिरीक्षक भूपेंद्र ओगरे ने बच्चों का स्वागत किया। स्टॉफ से परिचय करवाते हुए उन्होंने पुलिस विभाग में सभी पदों और उनके द्वारा धारण किए जाने वाले प्रतीक चिन्ह के बारे में बताया। परिसर के भ्रमण के साथ पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली, थाना में दर्ज होेने वाली रिपोर्ट के बारे बताया। आगंतुक कक्ष, मोहर्रिर कक्ष, रिकार्ड रूम, रीडर कक्ष, विवेचक कक्ष, कंप्यूटर कक्ष, पुरुष बंदी गृह, महिला बंदी गृह, भंडार गृह, सहित पूरे थाना परिसर का अवलोकन करवाया गया।

