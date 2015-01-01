पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमबीबीएस:25 तक होगी दूसरे चरण की काउंसिलिंग

भिलाई2 दिन पहले
चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस के लिए प्रथम और द्वितीय चरण की ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग आबंटन प्रवेश प्रकिया का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है। प्रथम काउंसिलिंग और स्क्रूटनी व प्रवेश की तारीख बढ़ाई गई है। वहीं आगे के लिए विभाग ने दिशा निर्देश भी जारी किया है। पहले चरण के शेड्यूल के अनुसार आज अंतिम दिन छात्र आबंटन पत्र में उल्लेखित स्क्रूटनी स्थल पर शाम 4.30 बजे तक आवेदन की स्क्रूटनी करवा सकते हैं। वहीं आबंटित संस्था के स्थल पर प्रवेश लेने की तारीख 23 नवंबर को शाम 4.30 बजे तक निर्धारित की गई है। पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने वाले छात्र ही दूसरे चरण में होंगे शामिल: संचालनालय चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग ने दोनों चरणों के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी किया है। पहले चरण में प्रवेश की प्रकिया 23 नवंबर को समाप्त हो जाएगी। दूसरे चरण की काउंसलिंग होगी। काउंसिलिंग में वही छात्र शामिल होंगे जिन्होंने पूर्व में ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया होगा। 25 नवंबर तक काउंसिलिंग होगी।

जानिए क्या है दोनों चरणों का पूरा शेड्यूल
प्रथम चरण

  • स्क्रूटनी (आबंटन पत्र में उल्लेखित स्क्रूटनी स्थल पर): 22 नवंबर तक।
  • प्रवेश (आबंटन पत्र में आबंटित संस्था के स्थल पर): 23 नवंबर तक।

द्वितीय चरण
दूसरे चरण की काउंसलिंग में शामिल होने के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीयन शुल्क जमा करना होगा। इसकी तारीख 25 नवंबर तक रात के 12 बजे तक निर्धारित की गई है।

