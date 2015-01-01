पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेयर के दाम में उछाल:9 माह में 40 रुपए तक बढ़े सेल के शेयर का दाम, 100 रुपए तक पहुंचने की उम्मीद

भिलाई5 घंटे पहले
  • शुरुआती 4 महीने तक पिक 30 से 35 रुपए शेयर के दाम रहे, इसके बाद और बढ़े

स्टील मार्केट में बूम आने से सेल की लॉटरी खुल गई है। 9 महीने में ही उसके शेयर के दाम में 40 रुपए का उछाल आ चुका है। 16 अगस्त को 60.15 रुपए में बिका। मार्च महीने में शेयर के दाम की कीमत 20 रुपए चल रही थी। उसके बाद कोविड-19 की वजह से केंद्र ने देश में लॉक डाउन की घोषणा की तो इस वजह से स्टील मार्केट में डिमांड लगभग खत्म हो गई। जिसका असर उसके शेयर के दाम पर भी पड़ा। शुरुआती 4 महीने तक पिक 30 से 35 रुपए शेयर के दाम रहे। लॉकडाउन में ढील दिए जाने के बाद जब स्टील मार्केट में प्रोडक्ट की डिमांड आने लगी तो शेयर मार्केट भी जोर पकड़ने लगा 16 दिसं. को एक शेयर के दाम ₹60 भी पार कर गए। इधर महाराष्ट्र के स्टील प्लांट के सामने समस्या दिख रही है। महाराष्ट्र के प्राइवेट स्टील प्लांट को सेमी प्रोडक्ट डिमांड मुताबिक नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

एक समय 60.90 रुपए तक पहुंच गए थे दाम
16 दिसंबर को कुल 82 122 ट्रेडस हुए। शेयर मार्केट जब खुला तो सेल के 1 शेयर की कीमत 48.90 रुपए थी। दिन भर के उतार-चढ़ाव के दौरान एक समय ऐसा भी आया जब एक शेयर की कीमत 60.90 तक पहुंच गया था। इसके बाद 60.19 में क्लोज हुआ।

सेल के शेयर दाम और बढ़ने की है संभावना
फिनिश्ड प्रोडक्ट के साथ-साथ से मी प्रोडक्ट के दाम आ रहे लगातार उछाल को देखते हुए जानकार इस बात की भी संभावना जता रहे हैं कि सेल के शेयर के दाम में तेजी आगे भी जारी रहेगी वित्त वर्ष के समाप्त होने तक दाम 100 रुपए पार जाने की उम्मीद जता रहे है।

राहत : फाइंस और आयरन ओर के भी दाम बढ़े
सेल प्रबंधन के लिए राहत भरी खबर यह भी है कि फिनिश्ड और सेमी फिनिश्ड प्रोडक्ट के दाम के साथ साथ आयरन ओर और फाइंस के दाम में भी लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है। एनएमडीसी आयरन ओर 5200 रुपए और फाइंस 4600 रुपए प्रति टन की दर से बेच चुका है। जिसके बाद सेल के विभिन्न माइंस में जमा आयरन और और फाइंस को भी इतना ही दाम मिलना तय माना जा रहा है।

दिसंबर है खास, प्रोडक्शन का भी रिकॉर्ड होगा ब्रेक
दिसंबर महीना प्रोडक्शन के हिसाब से भी खास रहने वाला है, इस महीने प्रबंधन ने 1.6 एमटी स्टील प्रोडक्ट बेचने का टारगेट रखा है। मार्केट की डिमांड और सेल की विभिन्न इकाइयों में उत्पादन की स्थिति को देखते हुए यह टारगेट तक पहुंचना तय माना जा रहा है। इसके पूर्व एक महीने में सबसे अधिक 1.6 एमटी स्टील प्रोडक्ट को बेचने का रिकॉर्ड दिसंबर 2019 को बना था।

महाराष्ट्र के स्टील प्लांट के सामने बड़ा है संकट
निजी क्षेत्र के स्टील प्लांट क्यों फिनिश्ड प्रोडक्ट की डिमांड बढ़ने से महाराष्ट्र के स्टील प्लांट के सामने समस्या खड़ी हो गई है। मैन्युफैक्चरर्स एसोसिएशन आफ महाराष्ट्र ने केंद्रीय सड़क एवं परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी से मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने की मांग की है। दरअसल प्रोडक्ट को अच्छे दाम मिलता देख सेल सहित सभी स्टील प्लांट अपने सेमी प्रोडक्ट का शत-प्रतिशत इस्तेमाल फिनिश्ड प्रोडक्ट के लिए कर रहे हैं।

