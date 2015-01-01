पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला की हत्या का मामला:शार्ट पीएम रिपोर्ट में नहीं पता चला मौत का कारण, अब पुलिस लेगी एक्सपर्ट की मदद

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
धमधा के ग्राम देवरी में 24 वर्षीय महिला की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस अब तक मौत के कारणों को स्पष्ट नहीं कर पाई है। न ही हत्यारों तक पहुंच पाई है। हालांकि पुलिस स्वयं घटना को हत्या मान रही है। बुधवार को मृतका पूर्णिमा साहू की शार्ट पीएम रिपोर्ट आई। इसमें मौत के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया, वजह शव के बुरी तरह झुलसने को बताया गया। महिला का शरीर पूरी तरह जल चुका है, इस वजह से चिकित्सकों को पीएम को लेकर भी दिक्कतें उठानी पड़ी। इधर पुलिस ने इस पूरे मामले में अब फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट्स की मदद लेने का निर्णय लिया है। ताकि तकनीकी पहलुओं के आधार पर आरोपियों तक पहुंचा जा सके। सोमवार की देर रात पूर्णिमा साहू की लाश घर पर ही मिली थी। प्रथम दृष्टया ही महिला की हत्या होने की बात सामने आई। इसके बाद से धमधा पुलिस मामले में जांच कर रही है। बुधवार को महिला का पीएम हुआ। ब्लॉक मेडिकल अफसर डॉ. डीपी ठाकुर ने बताया कि पीएस रिपोर्ट से महिला की मौत का कारण पता चल पाएगा। पुलिस घटना के बाद से पुलिस की एक टीम लगातार तकनीकी साक्ष्य जुटा रही है। पुलिस ने पति समेत तीन लोगों की सीडीआर(कॉल डिटेल) खंगाली जा रही है।

सभी पहलुओं की जांच कर रहे, पकड़े जाएंगे आरोपी
"पूरा मामला संदिग्ध है। अब तक कोई ठोस जानकारी हमें नहीं मिल पाई है। सभी पहलुओं को ध्यान में रखकर जांच की जा रही है। पूरे गांव में पूछताछ की जा रही है।"
-प्रज्ञा मेश्राम, एएसपी ग्रामीण दुर्ग

