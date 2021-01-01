पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रांति मिलन:समाज ने महोत्सव में हर परिवार को पौधा लगाने दी जिम्मेदारी, कहा:पीढ़ी लेगी सीख

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
  • महाराष्ट्रीयन तेली समाज ने सदस्यों को पर्यावरण संरक्षण की दी सीख

पौधरोपण के लिए समाज को प्रेरित और संकल्पित करने महाराष्ट्रीयन तेली समाज ने पहल की। शांतिनगर के सामाजिक भवन में हुए संक्रांति महोत्सव व सम्मेलन में शामिल हुए समाज के 140 से ज्यादा परिवारों को एक-एक पौधा दिया गया। साथ ही सदस्यों को जिम्मेदारी दी गई कि वे अपने आसपास उद्यान मंदिर या घर पर पौधे को लगाएंगे और नियमित उसकी देखरेख भी करेंगे। इसे आपकी पीढ़ियां याद रखेंगी। सदस्यों को प्रेरित करने कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में भवन परिसर में ही सबसे पहले अतिथियों के हाथों पौधा लगवाया गया। महाराष्ट्रीयन तेली समाज के संता जी सांस्कृतिक मंडल ने संक्रांति महोत्सव और परिचय सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया। इसमें ट्विनसिटी समेत आसपास के जिलों से भी समाज के सदस्यों ने परिवार सहित हिस्सा लिया। पहले सत्र में समाज के 20 युवाओं ने विवाह के लिए मंच पर आकर अपना परिचय दिया। इससे पहले अतिथियों ने संताजी महाराज की प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित किए। सामाजिक भवन प्रांगण में पौधरोपण किया। इसके अलावा समाज की पत्रिका का विमोचन किया गया।

प्रतियोगिताओं में बच्चों ने दिखाई प्रतिभा
आयोजन के दौरान रंगोली, चित्रकला, कुर्सी दौड़ जैसी कई प्रतियोगिताएं कराई गई, जिसमें समाज के सदस्यों ने उत्साह से हिस्सा लिया। विवाह योग्य युवक-युवतियों ने परिचय दिया। संता जी सांस्कृतिक मंडल के अध्यक्ष आरके डोरले व आशीष चिंधालोर ने सभी अतिथियों का आभार जताया। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में बच्चों ने मनमोहन नृत्य प्रस्तुत किया।

समाज ही व्यक्ति की असली ताकत होती है: सेन
कार्यक्रम में अतिथि प्रमिला दुबे ने कहा समाज के आयोजन व्यक्ति को बड़ा सोचने का अवसर देते हैं। रिकेश सेन ने कहा कि समाज व्यक्ति की असली ताकत है, जो समाज से कटा है, वह कभी सफल नहीं होता। समाज को दिया सहयोग, समय कभी व्यर्थ नहीं जाता या आज की पीढ़ी को सीख लेना चाहिए। विधायक देवेंद्र यादव के प्रतिनिधि सौरभ दत्ता ने कहा शिक्षा की दृष्टि से यह समाज गौरवशाली है।

बुजुर्गों व महिलाओं का करें सम्मान: डीएसपी
बतौर अतिथि उपस्थित डीएसपी आकाश गिरेपुंजे ने कहा कोई भी समाज से बड़ा नहीं है। समाज सभी को तिल और गुड़ की तरह बांधकर रखता है, तभी जीवन में मिठास आती है। डॉ. अजय आर्य ने कहा कि वही समाज या व्यक्ति उन्नति प्राप्ति करता है, जो बुजुर्गों, महिलाओं का सम्मान करता है। समाज की पत्रिका प्रयास का विमोचन, कार्यालय का लोकार्पण हुआ।

