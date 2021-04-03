पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बीएसपी:बायलर-सात में तैयार होगा भाप, प्लांट के सभी फर्नेस को हीट कर सकेंगे, बिजली उत्पादन भी

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्रीय इस्पात राज्यमंत्री फग्गन सिंह कुलस्ते पहुंचे भिलाई, बायलर-7 का उद्घाटन किया

बीएसपी के पावर ब्लोइंग स्टेशन 1 (पीबीएस) के बायलर 7 में भाप उत्पादन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। गैस फायर्ड तकनीक आधारित बॉयलर में प्रति घंटे 150 टन भाप का उत्पादन होगा। जिसका उपयोग प्लांट के सभी ब्लास्ट फर्नेस के साथ-साथ प्लांट के उन हिस्सों में किया जाएगा, जहां उत्पादन के दौरान हीटिंग की प्रक्रिया की जाती है। पीबीएस 1 में 6 बॉयलर ऐसे हैं जिनमें गैस, लिक्विड और सॉलिड तीनों ही तरह के फ्यूल का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। लेकिन आधुनिकीकरण और विस्तारीकरण परियोजना के तहत निर्मित बायलर 7 में केवल लिक्विड और गैस फ्यूल पर ही आधारित है, जिसके कारण इस बॉयलर में भाप का उत्पादन अपेक्षाकृत सस्ता और इकाई इको फ्रेंडली होगी। हीटिंग प्रक्रिया के लिए सप्लाई किए जाने के बाद बचे हुए भाप का उपयोग बिजली तैयार करने में किया जाता है। लंबे समय से इसकी डिमांड प्लांट में महसूस की जा रही है। भाप का उपयोग बिजली तैयार करने के लिए भी किया जाएगा।

15 दिन लगेंगे उत्पादन शुरू होने में, मंत्री ने ली इसकी जानकारी
गुरुवार को पावर ब्लोइंग स्टेशन 1 के बायलर 7 को केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य राज्यमंत्री फग्गन सिंह कुलस्ते ने शुरुआत की। बताया गया कि बायलर 7 में भाप का नियमित उत्पादन होने में करीब 15 दिन लगेंगे। इस दौरान पूरी इकाई को हीटिंग के प्रोसेस में लाई जाएगी।

दो बायलर ऐसे जिनका पहले से भाप तैयार करने हो रहा उपयोग
मॉडेक्स प्रोजेक्ट के तहत तीन बॉयलर का निर्माण किया जाना था। इनमें से दो बॉयलर अलग से स्थापित किए गए हैं। जिसका इस्तेमाल ब्लास्ट फर्नेस 8 के शुरू होने के साथ कर दिया गया था। इन बायलर्स मैं तैयार होने वाले भाप का उपयोग फर्नेस 8 में किया जाता है।

फर्नेस 1 को पूरे हुए 62 साल, मंत्री ने कहा-यह हमारे लिए उपलब्धि
इस्पात राज्य मंत्री फग्गन सिंह कुलस्ते ने संयंत्र के पावर एवं ब्लोइंग स्टेशन-1 के बायलर क्रमांक-7 में फायर करने के बाद प्रथम ब्लास्ट फर्नेस के 62वें वर्षगांठ समारोह में शामिल हुए। उन्होंने केक काटकर संयंत्र बिरादरी को बधाई दी।

इस्पात उत्पादन में भारत दूसरे स्थान पर - इस्पात मंत्री
इस्पात बिरादरी को संबोधित करते हुए केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री कुलस्ते ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के नेतृत्व में भारत विश्व में इस्पात उत्पादन में द्वितीय स्थान पर पहुंच चुका है। हमने देश में 300 मिलियन टन इस्पात उत्पादन का लक्ष्य रखा है। इस लक्ष्य को ध्यान में रखकर भिलाई इस्पात संयंत्र का 7 मिलियन टन का विस्तार किया गया है।

बीएसपी नए शिखर को स्पर्श कर रहा : बघेल
समारोह में सांसद विजय बघेल ने भिलाई के इस्पाती कर्मवीरों को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि आज हम सब एक गौरवशाली इतिहास के साक्षी बन रहे हैं। भिलाई इस्पात संयंत्र सदैव ही अपने उत्कृष्टता के लिए जाना जाता है। यह भिलाई इस्पात संयंत्र के कर्मठ टीम के ऊर्जा व उत्साह का परिणाम है।

वेज रिवीजन जल्द करने का दिया आश्वासन
सांसद विजय बघेल ने कर्मचारियों का वेज रिवीजन जल्द करने की मांग रखी। जिस पर केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री ने जल्द वेज रिवीजन का आश्वासन दिया। केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री कुलस्ते ने सांसद को जानकारी दी कि वेज रिवीजन के होने में जितनी भी बाधाएं थी, वह अब समाप्त हो चुकी हैं।

अनुकंपा नियुक्ति को लेकर मंत्री से मिले परिजन
मृत बीएसपी कर्मी कार्तिक राम ठाकुर के परिजन गुरुवार को रायपुर और उसके बाद बीएसपी के बीटीआई में केंद्रीय इस्पात राज्य मंत्री फग्गन सिंह कुलस्ते से मिले। चर्चा के दौरान उन्होंने आश्रित को अनुकंपा नियुक्ति दिलाने की मांग की इस्पात मंत्री ने सेल प्रबंधन की बैठक बुलाकर मामले का निराकरण करने का आश्वासन दिया। रायपुर में इस्पात मंत्री से पीड़ित परिवार के 3 सदस्य ने मुलाकात की। वहीं बीटीआई में आदिवासी समाज के प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने चर्चा की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें