बड़ी वारदात का शक:भिलाई के ट्रांसपोर्टर की स्कॉर्पियो जली हालत में मिली, 10 महीने पहले चोरी हुई थी; पुलिस को अंदेशा- बदमाशों ने किसी घटना में इस्तेमाल न किया हो

भिलाई24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में एक ट्रांसपोर्टर की स्कार्पियो गाड़ी 10 माह पहले चोरी हो गई। रिपोर्ट लिखवाने के बाद भी नहीं मिली। मंगलवार को पता चला कि नदी के किनारे कुछ लोगों ने एक गाड़ी में आग लगा दी है।
  • जामुल क्षेत्र से 26 जनवरी को चोरी हुई थी स्काॅर्पियो, बोरी क्षेत्र के पथरिया गांव में मिली

चोरी हुए वाहन बड़ी मुसीबत भी बन सकते हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया है। एक ट्रांसपोर्टर की स्काॅर्पियो कार 10 माह पहले चोरी हो गई। रिपोर्ट लिखवाने के बाद भी नहीं मिली। मंगलवार को पता चला कि नदी के किनारे कुछ लोगों ने एक गाड़ी में आग लगा दी है। चेचिस नंबर से स्काॅर्पियो की पहचान हुई। अब पुलिस को बड़ी वारदात में इस्तेमाल करने का अंदेशा है।

जामुल क्षेत्र के शिवपुरी निवासी चंदन साहू ट्रांसपोर्टर हैं। उनकी स्काॅर्पियो गाड़ी 26 जनवरी को घर के बाहर ही खड़ी थी। उसी दिन स्कूल और पड़ोस के घर में कार्यक्रम था और कई गाड़ियां भी आई थीं। इसी बीच चंदन की स्काॅर्पियो (सीजी-07-टी-2446) चोरी हो गई। स्कूल में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखा कि रात करीब 1.40 बजे कुछ लोग गाड़ी ले गए हैं। इसके बाद चंदन ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज करा दी।

ईंट-भट्टा मजदूरों ने सूचना दी- कुछ लोग गाड़ी में आग लगाकर चले गए
इस बीच मंगलवार दोपहर बोरी थाना पुलिस को ईंट-भट्टा मजदूरों ने सूचना दी कि पथरिया गांव के पास नदी किनारे कुछ लोग एक गाड़ी में आग लगाकर भाग गए हैं। जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, लेकिन तब तक गाड़ी पूरी जल चुकी थी। चेचिस और इंजन नंबर से पता चला कि गाड़ी चंदन साहू की है। अब पुलिस को अंदेशा है कि बड़ी वारदात में गाड़ी का इस्तेमाल हो सकता है।

