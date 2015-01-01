पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक की ऑनलाइन पाठशाला:छात्रों ने पूछा- स्टंट नियम विरुद्ध क्यों नहीं

भिलाई5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुर्घटना से बचने यातायात पुलिस ने छात्रों को दी ट्रेनिंग

यातायात पुलिस ने 9 महीने बाद ऑनलाइन ट्रैफिक की पाठशाला शुरु की। पुलगांव स्थित एक निजी कॉलेज कैम्पस के करीब 170 छात्र इसमें शामिल हुए। इन छात्रों ने पूछा कि बाइक स्टंट क्यों नियम विरुद्ध नहीं होता, लेकिन सार्वजनिक जगहों पर ऐसे मामलों में कार्रवाई की जाती है। इस पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस अफसरों ने बताया कि इससे आवागमन बाधित होता है और सड़क पर स्टंट अन्य स्किल्ड व्यक्तियों द्वारा किया जाता है। स्टंट की अनुमति प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त बाइकर्स को ही होती है। मौके पर करीब 32 ट्रैफिक नियमों की जानकारी दी गई।

: सड़क पर पैदल चलने, बाइक और चार पहिया के नियम की जानकारी दी गई। केंद्रीय सरकार मोटन यान अधिनियम के तहत बाएं रहकर वाहन चलाना, दाएं और बाएं मुड़ना, दाएं से आगे बढ़ना, बाएं से आगे जाना, आगे निकलने में बाधा नहीं डालना, सड़कों के मिलने के स्थान पर सावधानी, सड़कों के मिलने के स्थान पर यातायात का रास्ता देना, अग, अग्नि सेवा एवं एम्बुलेंस को निर्बाध रास्ता देना समेत अन्य जानकारी दी गई।

बिना अनुमति स्टंट करना है अपराध, लगता है जुर्माना
डीएसपी ने बताया कि कॉलेज की एक छात्रा ने पूछा कि रोड़ पर बाइक स्टंट करने को क्यों नियम विरुद्ध माना जाता है। इस पर कहा कि स्टंट करने वाले चालक ट्रेनिंग लेते है। स्टंट करने वाले खाली मैदान या ऐसी सड़क पर स्टंट करते है जहां पर ट्रैफिक नहीं रहता है। जबकि अनट्रेंड स्टंट करने वालों से दूसरों की जान को खतरा रहता है। इस वजह से नियम विरुद्ध मानकर ऐसे स्टंट करने वाले बाइकर्स पर कार्रवाई होती है।

गाड़ी चलाते वक्त यलो, ग्रीन व रेड सिग्नल को भी समझाया
एक इंजीनियरिंग छात्र के सवाल के बाद उससे पूछा गया कि ट्रैफिक सिग्नल पर लगी लाइट किस सिक्वेंस में जलती है। तीनों रंगों का क्या मतलब होता है। इस पर ज्यादातर छात्र यलो लाइट को लेकर कंफ्यूज्ड दिखे। डीएसपी ने छात्रों को बताया कि अगर यलो लाइट के ब्लिंक करने के दौरान वाहन चालक स्टॉप लाइन क्रास कर लेता है तो उसे रेड लाइट जलने के पहले चौराहा क्रास कर लेना चाहिए।

