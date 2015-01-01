पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंजीनियरिंग:दूसरे राज्यों के स्टूडेंट्स आ रहे दुर्ग लेकिन नहीं मिल पा रहा एडमिशन

भिलाई6 घंटे पहले
  • एआईसीटीई ने प्रदेश सरकार पर छोड़ा फैसला, इसलिए अटका मामला

छत्तीसगढ़ में इंजीनियरिंग का क्रेज अचानक से बढ़ा है। तीन काउंसिलिंग के बाद संस्था स्तर पर भी दो बार काउंसिलिंग हो चुकी है। राज्य के लगभग सभी छात्रों ने प्रवेश ले लिया है। लेकिन अभी भी अन्य राज्यों के छात्रों को प्रवेश के लिए समय की जरूरत है। इसे देखते हुए ट्विनसिटी समेत प्रदेश के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों ने डीटीई को काउंसिलिंग की तारीख 31 दिसंबर करने के लिए पत्र लिखा है। हाल ही में अखिल भारतीय तकनीकी शिक्षा परिषद ने तकनीकी पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश देने के लिए राज्यों को 31 दिसंबर तक का समय दिया है, हालांकि प्रदेश डीटीई की काउंसिलिंग 5 दिसंबर को समाप्त हो चुकी है। इसके बावजूद काउंसिलिंग फिर से शुरू कराने डीटीई ने निर्णय नहीं लिया है।

कॉलेजों ने कहा- खाली सीट के लिए आ रहे छात्र
इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों का कहना है कि प्रदेश में 5 हजार के करीब एडमिशन हुए हैं, जबकि 7 हजार सीटें अभी भी रिक्त है। ऐसे में यदि डीटीई संस्थावार काउंसिलिंग को दोबारा शुरू करता है तो यकीनन एडमिशन के ग्राफ में बढ़ोतरी होगी। जेईई कोटे की काउंसिलिंग हाल ही में खत्म हुई है। बहुत से स्टूडेंट्स ऐसे हैं, जो उस वक्त एडमिशन प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं कर पाए।

कोरोना के डर की वजह से भी नहीं ले सके हैं प्रवेश
कॉलेजों ने बताया कि अधिकतर दूसरे राज्यों के स्टूडेंट्स कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से राज्य में आकर प्रवेश नहीं ले सकें हैं। कोरोना का खतरा भी बड़ी वजह रही है। अब यह स्टूडेंट्स कॉलेजों में एडमिशन लेने की इच्छा जाहिर कर रहे हैं, हालांकि काउंसिलिंग समाप्त हो चुकी है। फिर भी बाहरी राज्यों के स्टूडेंट्स छत्तीसगढ़ में एडमिशन लेने के लिए राजी हैं।

12वीं पूरक के रिजल्ट देरी से आने पर प्रवेश नहीं ले सके
कॉलेजों ने कहा कि विभिन्न राज्यों के बोर्ड में 12वीं पूरक के नतीजे आने में देर हुई। जब नतीजे आए उस वक्त संस्थावार काउंसिलिंग का आखिरी चरण चल रहा था। सीजी बोर्ड और सीबीएसई बोर्ड के नतीजों में भी इस साल कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से देर हुई है।

डीटीई ने कहा- फिलहाल कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है
काउंसिलिंग प्रभारी अजय गर्ग का कहना है कि एआईसीटीई ने प्रवेश के लिए तारीख बढ़ाने के लिए आदेश जरूर आया है। साथ ही एआईसीटीई ने प्रदेश को फैसला लेने कहा है। ऐसे में फिलहाल राज्य शासन से इसको लेकर कोई निर्णय अभी तक नहीं आया है। यदि शासन से इस संबंध में निर्देश मिलता है तो आगे भी तारीख बढ़ाई जा सकती है। इस पर प्रदेश के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों ने तकनीकी शिक्षा निदेशालय को पत्र लिखकर संस्थावार काउंसिलिंग को 31 दिसंबर तक आगे बढ़ाने की गुजारिश की है। अब उसने निर्णय के बाद ही आगे कदम उठाएंगे।

