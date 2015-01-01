पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ओवरटेक करते समय लगी ठोकर, आरक्षक की मौत, एक घायल

भिलाई2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस मुख्यालय में पदस्थ एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी के बंगला ड्यूटी में जा रहे बटालियन के आरक्षक कुमार देवांगन की मंगलवार की रात सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। जबकि उसकी बाइक में पीछे बैठा दोस्त शिवनंद घायल हो गया। आरक्षक की बाइक को बासीन मेन रोड पर ओवर टेक करने के दौरान पीछे से आ रही गाड़ी ने टक्कर मार दी थी। सिर पर गंभीर चोट लगने से आरक्षक की मौके पर मौत हो गई। जबकि उसके दोस्त को घायल हालत में अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। आरक्षक के भाई का कहना है कि कुमार दो वर्षों से अधिकारी के बंगले पर ड्यूटी कर रहा था। ड्राइवर ट्रेड में भर्ती होने की वजह से उसे अधिकारी के यहां अटैच किया गया था। वह अधिकारी की गाड़ी चलाता था। जेवरा सिरसा पुलिस के मुताबिक मृतक कुमार (32) पिता झाडू राम देवांगन निवासी सोनिया गांधी नगर सेक्टर 11 है। भाई लक्ष्मण ने बताया कि कुमार मंगलवार रात 7 बजे ड्यूटी के लिए निकला था।

सिर में आई गंभीर चोट के बाद मौके पर ही मौत
हेलमेट लगाए रहने के बाद भी उसके सिर पर गंभीर चोट लगी थी। दुर्घटना में उसका हेलमेट और बाइक दोनों क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई थी। भाई की नौकरी चौथी बटालियन माना में थी। चालक होने की वजह से वह पिछले कई वर्षों से अधिकारियों की गाड़ी चला रहा था। भाई अपनी पत्नी,3 साल और 7 माह की बेटी के साथ रहता था। भाई पैतृक घर बानबरद से अधिकारी के सेक्टर 9 स्थित बंगले पर जा रहा था। रास्ते में वह हादसे का शिकार हो गया। जांच अधिकारी राजेंद्र देशमुख ने बताया कि टक्कर मारने वाले दोषी वाहन चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। दो दिन पहले भी इसी तरह सुपेला थाने के सामने आरक्षक विनोद साहू की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई थी।

