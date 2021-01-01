पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इतिहास:कलेक्टोरेट में आज भी बज रहा है 114 साल पुराना सायरन; 75 साल से चल रही लकड़ी से बनी घड़ी

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हमारे संविधान की तरह आज भी ये ऐतिहासिक वस्तुएं हमारे साथ हैं...

देश को गणतंत्र राज्य के रूप में 71 वर्ष पूरे होने जा रहे हैं। 26 जनवरी 1950 को लागू हुए संविधान को इसके बाद से गणतंत्र दिवस के रूप में मनाया जा रहा। इससे पहले देश में विकसित कुछ चीजें ऐसी हैं, जो आज भी हमें उन दिनों की याद दिलाती है। ऐसी ही कुछ प्रमुख चीजों को दैनिक भास्कर आपके सामने लेकर आया है। इसमें कलेक्टोरेट का सायरन जो पिछले करीब 114 सालों से लगातार कलेक्टोरेट में काम कर रहा है। ड्यूटी टाइम शुरू होने से लेकर छुट्टी तक अनवरत यह सायरन लोगों के लिए किसी आकर्षण से कम नहीं होता। इसी प्रकार सीएमएचओ दफ्तर में वर्ष 1945 में लगाई गई घड़ी जो एक दिन चाबी देने के बाद 7 दिनों तक चलती है। घड़ी के कांटे जरूर धातु के हैं, लेकिन आज भी यह घड़ी सही समय बता रही है। इसके अलावा पाटन वीसीएनबी (ग्रामीण क्राइम बुक) वर्ष 1906 से अपडेट हो रही है। इसी प्रकार कलेक्टोरेट, हिंदी भवन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के दो कमरे आजादी से पहले तैयार किए गए, जो आज भी मजबूती के खड़े हुए हैं। संविधान लागू होने वाले दिवस पर जिले के ये तीन प्रमुख चीजें हमारे मजबूत लोकतंत्र और गणतंत्र को प्रदर्शित करते हैं, ऐसी चीजें अन्य जगहों पर भी मिलेंगी।

1945 की घड़ी आज तक खराब नहीं हुई
सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के आसपास के इन तीनों भवनों की खिड़कियां, छज्जे, चौखट, दरवाजे सभी जस के तस तो हैं ही, इसी समय की एक घड़ी भी चालू हालत में है। सप्ताह में एक बार इसमें चाबी भरनी होती है। यह घड़ी आज भी सही समय बताती है। हालांकि समय के साथ 10 मिनट का जरूर अंतर आ गया है। इसमें भी चाबी कैसे देना है यह केवल एक कर्मचारी अवध राम यदु को ही मालूम है।

सायरन ऐसा जो सालों से बता रहा ड्यूटी टाइम
कलेक्टोरेट भी अंग्रेजों के जमाने की है। इसे लगभग सभी को जानकारी है। यहां सायरन (जिंगल) भी लगा है, जिसके बारे में बहुत कम लोगों को पता है। इसे 1906 में लगाया गया। ब्रिटिश हुकूमत में 41 साल तक जिंगल अलर्ट जारी करते रहा। अब सुबह 10:30 बजे, लंच के समय दोपहर 01:30 बजे फिर 2 बजे और छुट्‌टी के समय शाम साढ़े 5 बजे यह बजता है।

अंग्रेज जमाने की क्राइम बुक आज भी सुरक्षित
जिले के पाटन थाने की स्थापना वर्ष 1906 में हुई थी। थाने में एक ऐसा रिकॉर्ड है, जिसमें अंग्रेजों के जमाने के घटना क्रम का उल्लेख है। इलाके की जानकारी वीसीएनबी( विलेज क्राइम नोटबुक) में दर्ज है। नोट बुक में 40 गांव के अच्छे-बुरे लोग और अपराध व अपराधियों की जानकारी लिखी हुई है। टीआई इसमें आपने कार्यकाल का पूरा विवरण लिखता है, जिससे नए टीआई को क्षेत्र की पूरी जानकारी हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser