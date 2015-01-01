पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोर्ड का फैसला:दुर्ग के पोल्ट्री फॉर्म में बनेंगे मकान हाउसिंग बोर्ड में बसेगी नई कॉलोनी

भिलाई2 दिन पहले
  • ट्विनसिटी के प्रोजेक्ट का हाल देखने पहुंचे चेयरमैन जुनेजा

ट्विनसिटी में हाउसिंग बोर्ड फिर से एक बार बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट लांच कर रहा है। दुर्ग के पुराने पोल्ट्री फॉर्म (जेल रोड के पास) में खाली पड़ी जमीन पर बोर्ड आवासीय और व्यावसायिक प्रोजेक्ट लांच करेगा। यहां पर तकरीबन 4 हजार मकान बनाने का प्लान है। इस प्रोजेक्ट काे शुरू करने से पहले जमीन देखने के लिए हाउसिंग बोर्ड के चेयरमैन कुलदीप जुनेजा दुर्ग पहुंचे। जुनेजा को अधिकारियों ने पूरा प्रोजेक्ट दिखाया। इसके बाद रूआबांधा, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी भिलाई और सेक्टर-5 पहुंचे। उनके साथ भिलाई विधायक देवेंद्र यादव समेत अन्य कांग्रेसी नेता व बोर्ड के अफसर मौजूद रहे। भिलाई हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी में 724 जर्जर मकान के संबंध में मेयर देवेंद्र ने मांग रखी। इस पर चेयरमैन जुनेजा ने आश्वास्त किया कि जल्द ही इस पर सकारात्मक निर्णय लिया जाएगा। मेयर ने मांग की है कि पूराने जर्जर मकानों में जो लोग रह रहे हैं, उन लोगों के जर्जर आवास को तोड़कर नया आवास उन्हें दिया जाए। ताकि वर्षों से यहां रह रहे लोगों को बेघर होना न पड़े। चेयरमैन ने साफ कहा कि क्वालिटी के साथ कोई समझौता न करें।

हाउसिंग बोर्ड में मकानों की स्थिति नहीं, नए की मांग
मेयर देवेंद्र ने वार्ड 26 में हाउसिंग बोर्ड के मकानों में रह रहे 724 परिवार के सपनों को पूरा करने की मांग की। मेयर ने चेयरमैन जुनेजा को बताया कि हाउसिंग बोर्ड की कई मकानें जर्जर हो चुके हैं। जिसे तोड़ने के लिए हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने कई बार नोटिस भी दिया है। लेकिन परेशान और मजबूर लोग मकान जर्जर होने के बाद भी उसी मकान में परिवार सहित रह रहे हैं। इससे लोगों के जान को खतरा भी है। लोगों की वर्षों पुरानी मांग है कि उन्हें मकान खाली करने पर नया मकान दिया जाए। जुनेजा ने भरोसा दिलाया है कि जल्द ही सभी जरूरतमंदों के सपनों को साकार किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में अफसरों से प्लान मांगा है।

सेक्टर-5 में बन रहे शहीद पार्क का भी किया निरीक्षण
सेक्टर-5 में शहीद पार्क बनाया जा रहा है। जहां शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह की देश की सबसे बड़ी मूर्ति स्थापित की जाएगी। जिसका निर्माण कार्य तेजी से चल रहा है। मेयर देवेंद्र, बोर्ड चेयरमैन कुलदीप जुनेजा ने सेक्टर-5 पहुंचकर निर्माण कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। यादव ने जुनेजा को बताया कि सेक्टर-5 में शहीद भगत सिंह जी की सबसे बड़ी मूर्ति लगाई जाएगी। सिविक सेंटर के पास स्थित इस तालाब में लोग परिवार सहित घूमने आएंगे। मेयर ने संबंधित निगम के जोन अधिकारियों ने निर्माण कार्य की जानकारी ली। तब अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 75 प्रतिशत काम पूरा हो चुका है और जल्द ही बचा हुआ काम भी पूरा हो जाएगा।

इन नए प्रोजेक्ट्स पर बोर्ड का फोकस
इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया: भिलाई के इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में 4.5 एकड़ खाली जमीन है। यहां पर 724 जर्जर मकान वालों के लिए नए मकान बनाने की तैयारी है। पहले मकान बनाया जाएगा उसके बाद शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। यह प्रोजेक्ट काफी पुराना है। जिसकी जमीनी हकीकत बोर्ड के चेयरमैन ने देखी है।
रूआबांधा ब्लॉक-सी: ये भी बोर्ड का नया प्रोजेक्ट है। यहां पर भी आवासीय और व्यावसायिक निर्माण किए जाएंगे। लेकिन इस जमीन पर कब्जा है। पहले कब्जे का निराकरण किया जाएगा। फ्लैट, बंगलो टाइप मकान बनाए जाएंगे। क्षेत्रीय विधायक से भी चर्चा करने की बात कही है।

चेयरमैन ने प्लान देखा
"पोल्ट्री फॉर्म के पास खाली जमीन में आवासीय व व्यावसायिक प्रोजेक्ट बनाया गया है। जमीन अधिग्रहण की कार्रवाई चल रही है। इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में भी मकान बनाने का प्लान है।"
-राजेंद्र राठौर, उपायुक्त, हाउसिंग बोर्ड

